A bear entered a sty. Watch this video to see what these pigs did

Lured by the sight of two pigs inside a sty, a bear climbed over the fence looking to attack the animals in the United States. A video showing the two pigs’ encounter with the bear in Connecticut has surfaced online and it is worth watching.

In the 1:15-minute clip, the bear is seen climbing over the fence and is immediately attacked by one of the pigs. As the bear is thrashed around, the other one also comes forward to attack the intruder and keeps growling at the bear. And, within seconds the bear jumps out of the sty. The bear stays outside the sty looking at the pigs and after a while moves towards the sty as the video ends.

Netizens were left amazed by the pigs’ reactions. “Bear, “Looks like there’s pork on the menu, tonight, boys!” Pigs: “I’ve heard bear meat is pretty good. I’m not picky,” commented a user.

The incident happened on March 17 outside Rebecca Shaw’s house in New Milford. “I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he’s afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he saw Mary tussling with the bear,” Shaw told NBC CT.

Recently, a video of a hungry bear opening a car door to grab a man’s sandwich went viral. The bear opened the door twice and the California man swiftly closed it, preventing his sandwich from getting stolen. Before this, a video of a bear’s encounter with a tiger was shared widely on social media.