Bear gets stuck atop power pole in Arizona, staff cajoles it to climb down

A young bear found itself in a sticky situation after getting stuck atop an electric pole. While it managed to climb the column, he needed a pep talk to come back down. And thanks to a sweet staffer of the electric company, the animal escaped unharmed. Now, the cute video is melting hearts online.

The incident took place in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, and created quite a buzz in the area as power connections had to be briefly shut down. Authorities at the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative were alerted about the young bear’s adventurous power trip after it got stuck on the utility pole, and became entangled in the wires.

As the animal could have been electrocuted, authorities quickly cut off the power supply and a company employee helped coax the bear back down. “Alright, little bear. Time to get off this pole,” Neubauer told the bear. His sweet interaction delighted many online.

Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, climbed into a bucket lift to reach the top and assess the situation. He then tried to nudge the animal with a fiberglass stick to get it to climb down.

“I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer told AP, adding he tried talking to the animal after fiberglass sticks didn’t help. “I know he couldn’t understand me. But it did get his attention.”

“When I started going up towards him, he covered his eyes and wouldn’t look at me, it was funny like he was hiding. So he covered his eyes until I got up close and started talking to him like ‘oh I guess he can see me’,” Neubauer told FOX 10 of Phoenix.

He added that he didn’t venture too close to the bear but tried to help from a distance. After grabbing and biting the stick, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.

“He was in a pretty dangerous spot. Could’ve very easily gotten himself electrocuted. He was real close to a phase energized at 7,500 volts. He was in a dangerous spot,” Neubauer told Fox News while explaining the gravity of the situation.

Sky News reported that the bear seemed fine and ran off without any injuries, and the power cut lasted only around 15 minutes.

Part of US Hwy 191 was briefly closed Sun. am while AZGFD Tucson, Douglas PD, Cochise SO and US Border Patrol drove off a bear that had climbed two utility poles. Two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own. AZPS stood by, as the bear risked electrocution. pic.twitter.com/RkL2W197Cw — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 9, 2021

This is not the first time a bear has been involved in such an incident in Arizona. In fact, it is the second time in a month that a bear was spotted climbing a utility pole, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.