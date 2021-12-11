Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard, video melts hearts online

With artificial stuff nowadays starting to bear uncanny resemblances to real-life things, it’s not unusual to get confused. As such, a bear mistook a ornament raindeer to be real and attacked it on a house’s front yard! Video of the gaffe is now going viral, leaving many laughing out loud.

With Christmas just round the corner, people are all set to welcome Santa Claus by decorating their homes and lawns. However, a baby bear got too curious and excited seeing the decoration outside a home in Monrovia, California, and decided to tackle it. As the cub engaged in a duel with the over-sized Rudolph, quite bigger than the animal itself, it’s mother watched along nearby.

As the fight unfolded in the sprawling front lawn, a neighbour of the home owner caught all the action on camera, amused by it.

Donna Hargett who shot video, told KCBS-TV, “I looked up and there it was jumping on the reindeer. I was laughing to myself out in the street.”

Things got funnier as the video showed that the cub’s efforts to defeat its rival went down the drain, as the large decoration kept springing back up even after being attacked repeatedly. Although it didn’t manage to burst the inflatable, it surely did some harm as by the end the reindeer was seen standing on just three legs!

Hargett told CBS Los Angeles that the mother and cub are frequent visitors to the neighbourhood. “We see these two around all the time,” she said. “They’re trouble,” she added saying the bears often come down from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains.

And it isn’t just her neighbour, Hargett has had bears breaking in into her own house. “There were scratches on the wall and one got up on the bed. There were paw prints.”