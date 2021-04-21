WATCH: Bear chases mountain biker in Montana

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 5:57:13 pm
A video has gone viral on social media showing a black bear racing down a hillside chasing a mountain biker in Montana.
The clip catches the bear in hot pursuit as the biker rides down a mountain path in Whitefish.
“A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land….” read the message tagged with the post by Montana Knife Company on its Instagram page.
Take a look here:
The biker was reportedly fortunate to evade the predatory bear and make it downhill safely. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
