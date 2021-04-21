scorecardresearch
WATCH: Bear chases mountain biker in Montana

The now-viral video showed the bear in pursuit of the biker as he rode his bike down a mountain path in Whitefish.

The biker was reportedly fortunate to evade the predatory bear and make it downhill safely.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a black bear racing down a hillside chasing a mountain biker in Montana.

The clip catches the bear in hot pursuit as the biker rides down a mountain path in Whitefish.

“A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land….” read the message tagged with the post by Montana Knife Company on its Instagram page.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

