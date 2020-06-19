Watch: Man ‘scolds’ bear after it tries to steal food from bird feeder

The video shows the bear stealthily climbing a tree to steal food from the bird feeder. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Scott Bixby) The video shows the bear stealthily climbing a tree to steal food from the bird feeder. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Scott Bixby)

A video of a man ‘scolding’ a wild bear after it climbed a tree to snack from a bird feeder is being shared a lot on social media.

In a video shared by Twitter user Scott Bixby, the bear can be seen climbing a tree to steal food from the bird feeder.

As the bear gets hold of the feeder, a man standing on a balcony, yells at the animal. “What are you doing? No. No”, and tells the bear to climb down.

After some time the bear climbs down.

Watch the video here:

Any tips for bear-proofing a birdfeeder? pic.twitter.com/UUlRiwHYTB — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 17, 2020

While many who came across the video suggested the man should take the feeder down, others suggested means to keep bears away from it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Get a bear feeder. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2020

Don’t have a bird feeder in bear country. — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) June 17, 2020

I like how you talked to it like it was a dog — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 17, 2020

Scott if you dont want the bears you have to get rid of the feeder — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 17, 2020

“Don’t fall off. But down!” — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 17, 2020

Don’t put bird feeders out in summer. Birds have enough food and the feeders are bear magnets no matter how high you string them. — Annie 😷 just Annie (@AnniePersists) June 17, 2020

Let her eat her fill! Bears are the best!! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 17, 2020

If you’re in bear country, don’t leave ANY food around: dog/cat food, chickens must be secured and NO BIRDFEEDERS. “A fed bear is a dead bear”. — Angry Nasty Woman (@alisonbuckley) June 17, 2020

Oh my GOD SCOTT ITS NOT A PUPPY YOU CANT YELL AT A BEAR “DOWN”!!!!!!!!!!!! — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 18, 2020

This made my day. — Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 17, 2020

I would suggest you not put any bird seed out during the summer months when the bears are all out since you seem to live and their neighborhood — Cheryl Marshall (@RcRegalstarfire) June 17, 2020

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 4 million views with over 1 lakh likes.

