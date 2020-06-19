scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 19, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Man ‘scolds’ bear after it tries to steal food from bird feeder

The video shows a man scolding a wild bear after it climbed a tree to snack from a bird feeder

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2020 4:29:22 pm
Bear, bird feeder, bear videos, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows the bear stealthily climbing a tree to steal food from the bird feeder. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Scott Bixby)

A video of a man ‘scolding’ a wild bear after it climbed a tree to snack from a bird feeder is being shared a lot on social media.

In a video shared by Twitter user Scott Bixby, the bear can be seen climbing a tree to steal food from the bird feeder.

As the bear gets hold of the feeder, a man standing on a balcony, yells at the animal. “What are you doing? No. No”, and tells  the bear to climb down.

After some time the bear climbs down.

Watch the video here:

While many who came across the video suggested the man should take the feeder down, others suggested means to keep bears away from it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 4 million views with over 1 lakh likes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement