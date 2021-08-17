scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Beachgoers in Spain help nab suspect after ‘drug boat’ chase

In the 1.58-minute clip, the boat, which is approaching the beach, triggers panic as it nearly crushes a bather. Moments later, two men carrying bags in their hands are seen trying to flee the spot

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2021 9:17:34 pm
spain, spain beachgoers drug traffickers viral video, people catch suspect drug boat runs aground, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe chase began on Saturday evening when the maritime police spotted the boat off Melicena beach.

Beachgoers in Spain found themselves in an unexpected situation when a pair of alleged drug smugglers deboarded at a beach in the southern province of Granada after their boat ran aground.

ALSO READ |Newlyweds get praise after cleaning Karnataka beach before honeymoon

According to a Guardian report, the chase began on Saturday evening when the maritime police spotted the boat off Melicena beach. As the police began following the suspicious boat, it headed, in full tilt, towards the crowded beach.

A video of the incident, which was recorded by those present at the beach, was later posted on social media by the official account of the National Court. “Thanks to citizen collaboration, the Maritime Service and Citizen Security of the @Civil Guard from Granada manage to stop the drug traffickers of a narcolancha. Thank you all, because, without you, it would not be possible.”

Watch the video here:

In the 1.58-minute clip, the boat, which is seen approaching the beach, triggers panic as it nearly crushes a bather. Moments later, two men carrying bags in their hands are seen trying to flee the spot as police sirens blare in the background.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, their attempt to run away is disrupted by the beachgoers, who quickly surround one of the two men and pin him down. The man is then taken away by the police.

ALSO READ |Man dresses up as woman to appear for girlfriend’s exam

“He was like an animal that had been let out of the cage,” a bystander told news agency Atlas, the news website reported. “He didn’t know which way to go because he was surrounded on all sides.” The second man was later detained nearby, the report added.

Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions among netizens with many lauding the beachgoers for their prompt response.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement