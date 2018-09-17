‘Beached whale’ at Madrid’s city centre pond turns out to be a surprise for residents

The art installation, used by a Belgian art collective, aims to force people to think about the environment. (Source: AP) The art installation, used by a Belgian art collective, aims to force people to think about the environment. (Source: AP)

The people of Madrid were in for a surprise when a 15-metre sperm whale reached the banks of Manzanares River and halted at the arches of the city’s oldest bridge — Segovia. However, the mammal turned out to be a hyper-realistic model, which was previously spotted at London, Paris and Antwerp, the Guardian reported.

The art installation, used by a Belgian art collective, aims to force people to think about the environment. Moreover, the whale was accompanied by a complete team of actors dressed as rescuers.

“It’s meant to get people thinking, through art, about the kind of city they want to live in and what sort of part they can play in looking after the environment,” Madrid’s city council said in a statement.

“A dumb question from the sea to man. A riddle from the deep … The beached whale is a gigantic metaphor for the disruption of our ecological system. People feel their bond with nature is disturbed. The game between fiction and reality reinforces this feeling of disturbance.,” a member of the collective behind the installation, Captain Boomer told the news company.

