BBC’s subtitle goof-up during Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding leaves Twitterati in splits!

Many thought that the mistake was hilarious and made the live coverage more entertaining to watch.

It was time for a Royal Wedding again, and this time viewers were hooked to their screens to see Britain’s Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle. As many tuned into BBC News to watch the coverage live, many were left baffled when the subtitles made a rather risque remark. Confusing the word “dress” for “breasts”, the text on the screen read, “What a beautiful breasts”. Naturally, it did not go unnoticed by the ever-vigilant Twitterati.

BBC News 24 broadcast footage of the princess walking into St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle with her father Prince Andrew. And as the presenter was discussing her Peter Pilotto bridal gown as she ascended the stairs, the subtitles failed to reflect it correctly.

“What a beautiful breasts,” it read. “Absolutely fitting her.”

Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie.😮😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/oFrlK2cMuX — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) October 12, 2018

According to BBC, the goof-up was not a human error, but rather due to an automated subtitle malfunction. “Our live subtitling service produces accuracy levels in excess of 98% but, as with all broadcasters, there are instances – particularly during live broadcasts – when mistakes happen. On this occasion the voice recognition subtitling software made an error,” a BBC spokesperson was quoted as saying to HuffPost.

But, it clearly left Twitterati having a field day, cracking jokes and laughing at the mistake, while some thought there’s no coming back from it.

BBC Subtitles Department been on the Pinot early again… pic.twitter.com/UfSMOiyWxn — Kenny Onions (@Kenny_Onions) October 12, 2018

That’s a very unfortunate mistake. https://t.co/B9jUgn34Px — Darren Sweeney (@dwsweeney) October 12, 2018

Loving the fact that BBC subtitles isn’t getting the words right and is calling Princess Eugenie “Princess EU Genie” — 🎃 Simon 🎃 (@TheSimonC90) October 12, 2018

BBC Subtitles at it again… Is Boris writing the subtitles? pic.twitter.com/VDqeVYJuIP — Matt Greenwood (@mattg1502) October 12, 2018

Shout out to the BBC captions guy who is about to lose his job….#royalwedding #subtitles https://t.co/oMPOZvZNrw — Lottie Garton (@LottieGarton) October 12, 2018

BBC giving the Daily Star a run for their money with their subtitles on the #RoyalWedding coverage today… pic.twitter.com/JeqGm1M5ps — Cydney Yeates (@cydneyyeates) October 12, 2018

BBC News’s subtitles get it wrong with a awkward royal wedding gaffe https://t.co/XwBuRb76sx pic.twitter.com/4gwPnneDqd — Yetta (@GrumpyBess) October 12, 2018

It even got BBC’s other agencies trolling them!

