Saturday, October 13, 2018
BBC’s subtitle goof-up during Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding leaves Twitterati in splits!

BBC News 24 broadcast footage of the princess walking into St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle with her father Prince Andrew. And as the presenter was discussing her Peter Pilotto bridal gown as she ascended the stairs, the subtitles failed to reflect it correctly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2018 2:30:12 pm

Princess Eugenie, royal wedding, Princess Eugenie wedding, BBC Princess Eugenie wedding subtitles, Princess Eugenie breasts subtitle, bbc subtitiles fail, funny news, news bloopers, indian express Many thought that the mistake was hilarious and made the live coverage more entertaining to watch.

It was time for a Royal Wedding again, and this time viewers were hooked to their screens to see Britain’s Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle. As many tuned into BBC News to watch the coverage live, many were left baffled when the subtitles made a rather risque remark. Confusing the word “dress” for “breasts”, the text on the screen read, “What a beautiful breasts”. Naturally, it did not go unnoticed by the ever-vigilant Twitterati.

“What a beautiful breasts,” it read. “Absolutely fitting her.”

According to BBC, the goof-up was not a human error, but rather due to an automated subtitle malfunction. “Our live subtitling service produces accuracy levels in excess of 98% but, as with all broadcasters, there are instances – particularly during live broadcasts – when mistakes happen. On this occasion the voice recognition subtitling software made an error,” a BBC spokesperson was quoted as saying to HuffPost.

But, it clearly left Twitterati having a field day, cracking jokes and laughing at the mistake, while some thought there’s no coming back from it.

It even got BBC’s other agencies trolling them!

