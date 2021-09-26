scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
‘Well played’: BBC reporter Phil McCann’s name triggers flurry of jokes as he covers petrol crisis

Social media users couldn't help but notice the uncanny connection between the reporter's name the issue he was covering.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 6:31:33 pm

What’s In A Name? – people may ask quoting William Shakespeare, but BBC reporter Phil McCann’s name proved to be a delight for netizens on Saturday after he was sent to cover the country’s petrol crisis.

The link between his name and the subject left many in hysterics and the reporter himself couldn’t shy away from joining the social media chatter.

When McCann turned up at a BP station in Stockport to report on the shortage, Brits couldn’t help but notice that his name sounded like ‘fill my can’. It didn’t take long for meme artists to join the frenzy.

ALSO READ |'Rob ds Bank': British DJ’s name triggers hilarious memes online, he also joins in the fun

With fuel delivery disrupted across the country, several motorists resorted to panic-buying while some were left dismayed. But thanks to McCann, they did find a moment of relief amid the chaos.

McCann too didn’t mind sharing a picture of himself reacting to his day with a thumbs-up. “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter…” he tweeted, sharing a screenshot of his name dominating trends on the micro-blogging site.

The Guardian reported that a shortage in truck drivers has disrupted supply chains in the country, affecting food and petrol deliveries and leading to queues at petrol stations. However, the president of a motoring association said it was panic buying rather than supply chain issues that led to the shortage of fuel in some places.

As netizens were left in splits saying, it’s hard to “make these stuff up”, many commended the news organisation saying, “Well played”.

 

And as BBC and the journalist enjoyed the special attention, he turned up on Sunday as well to do a follow-up on the fuel crisis.

