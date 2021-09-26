‘Well played’: BBC reporter Phil McCann’s name triggers flurry of jokes as he covers petrol crisis

What’s In A Name? – people may ask quoting William Shakespeare, but BBC reporter Phil McCann’s name proved to be a delight for netizens on Saturday after he was sent to cover the country’s petrol crisis.

The link between his name and the subject left many in hysterics and the reporter himself couldn’t shy away from joining the social media chatter.

When McCann turned up at a BP station in Stockport to report on the shortage, Brits couldn’t help but notice that his name sounded like ‘fill my can’. It didn’t take long for meme artists to join the frenzy.

With fuel delivery disrupted across the country, several motorists resorted to panic-buying while some were left dismayed. But thanks to McCann, they did find a moment of relief amid the chaos.

McCann too didn’t mind sharing a picture of himself reacting to his day with a thumbs-up. “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter…” he tweeted, sharing a screenshot of his name dominating trends on the micro-blogging site.

There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/573bJHAhU7 — Phil McCann (@phi1mccann) September 25, 2021

The Guardian reported that a shortage in truck drivers has disrupted supply chains in the country, affecting food and petrol deliveries and leading to queues at petrol stations. However, the president of a motoring association said it was panic buying rather than supply chain issues that led to the shortage of fuel in some places.

As netizens were left in splits saying, it’s hard to “make these stuff up”, many commended the news organisation saying, “Well played”.

Reporting live from a petrol station reporting on panic buying – Phil Mcann 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R59tujQsXM — mark gevaux (@theribman) September 26, 2021

PHIL MCCANN! On a fuel shortage story.@TheSimpsons couldn’t have written anything funnier than that. Well played #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/mizupJViEG — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) September 25, 2021

He was born for this moment.. https://t.co/J9Ec4CzDuK — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) September 25, 2021

Phil McCann is now in this very specific & rare hall of fame pic.twitter.com/vs09B83il1 — claire. (@blissfulfiction) September 25, 2021

If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage… pic.twitter.com/cMukaZfnON — Graeme (@redleaderwright) September 25, 2021

Imposter, this is the real Phil Mcann. pic.twitter.com/KFRNwvK3AX — Glum Gary 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@glum_gary) September 25, 2021

Very good @BBCBreaking sending PHIL MCANN to report on the shortage of fuel 👏👏🎣 pic.twitter.com/nGpWcK1MBj — Rich (@RCAV76) September 25, 2021

Well done @BBCBreakfast for bringing some humour to our Saturday morning. When you need a reporter who knows his stuff on petrol stations who do you call, yes you’ve guessed it #PhilMcann Looks like you could be out of a job @BBCBenThompson 😱You couldn’t make it one up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zuFPupIPfG — John Martin #Hands #Face #Space (@JJM_Ealing) September 25, 2021

Phil Mcann.. fill my can? Who says the @BBCBreaking doesn’t have a sense of humor! The only choice named reporter to report on a fuel crisis! Hilarious made my day 😂😂😂😂 #fuelcrisis #fuelshortage #petrolpanic #panicbuying #punoftheday pic.twitter.com/TXss6RzjGF — Lorna Roberts plus model (@lornaphotosnap) September 25, 2021

And as BBC and the journalist enjoyed the special attention, he turned up on Sunday as well to do a follow-up on the fuel crisis.