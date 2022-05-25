scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

BBC News apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears on ticker

The message accidentally popped up on the BBC news ticker during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast on Tuesday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 10:53:38 am
Manchester United, Manchester United bbc error, bbc news Manchester United rubbish video, bbc apologies Manchester United mistake, indian expressThe news outlet said the mistake was done by a trainee.

BBC viewers were left surprised as a message reading, “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on the screen during a news telecast. The news outlet apologised for the gaffe later amid complaints from upset viewers.

As news anchor Annita McVeigh was presenting a report on the French Open, the text popped up on the news ticker at the bottom of the screen. It remained on the news ticker for several seconds. Videos and photos of the moment quickly started doing the rounds of the internet. Starting a serious conversation on Twitter, many were left scratching their heads, wondering whether it was intentional or just a mistake.

Soon, the message was removed and McVeigh apologised on air. “A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United,” the presenter said, “and I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it.”

Explaining how the English Premier League club was labelled as “rubbish”, McVeigh said that the mistake had occurred as a trainee was learning how to operate the ticker. “Behind the scenes, someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker so they were just writing random things,” she said.

She again assured football fans “certainly that was a mistake and it wasn’t meant to appear on the screen.” Viewers noticed another random message on the ticker that read: “Weather rain everywhere.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

BBC later issued another formal statement and added: “There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologised for any offence caused on air.”

While some fans admitted they took the accidental statement with a grain of salt, others criticised the media outlet for poor training processes. The incident happened as Manchester United, a popular football franchise power, failed to impress this season and finished sixth in the Premier League.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement