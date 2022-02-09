‘That was close’: Sports journalist tries to ski, veers off trail on live television

Live reporting is full of surprises and most of the time, journalists have no idea what they are going to encounter next. A BBC reporter faced just that uncertainty as he lost his balance a little and slipped on a ski slope on air.

Sports journalist John Watson was broadcasting live for the BBC Breakfast segment from Aberdeen, Scotland when he attempted to go down a dry ice slope but veered off the trail. However, he quickly managed to get back on track, coming down safely.

In the segment, Watson is heard saying he wasn’t “going to do any tricks” but just wanted to get down “in one piece”. However, things didn’t go as he expected but he was just happy to land without any injury or embarrassment after coming back on the ice from the AstroTurf.

That moment when you almost stack it live on #BBCBreakfast but nice recovery @JohnWatsonSport ⛷ To see how it’s done: https://t.co/WcmrVMW4Je pic.twitter.com/10feL97Hb7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 8, 2022

“Just about made it. With a little detour,” he joked while talking to the hosts back at the studio after reaching the bottom of the trail.

When studio host Dan Walker said he and co-presenter Sally Nugent had been “a little concerned” seeing him go askew onto the AstroTurf, Watson replied: “You and me both, Dan.”

But they were all glad he managed to pull off his task fine.

After his video started doing rounds on the internet and was even featured on the BBC’s website, Watson was quite a sport about his adventures. “I guess sometimes you’ve just got to accept when you’re beat,” he tweeted.

How you see it going in your head versus the reality… 👇😂 https://t.co/zsXifCYh26 pic.twitter.com/mAYejd9dRC — John Watson (@JohnWatsonSport) February 8, 2022

Watson was in Aberdeen, where Team Great Britain Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir first learned how to ski. According to BBC News, Muir finished fifth in the women’s big air event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old advanced to the final, outshining other athletes creating a huge buzz in her home country.

People on social media praised him for his stunning recovery. Here’s how netizens reacted to the moment:

