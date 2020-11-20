Twitter brings back ‘BBC Dad’ for advertisement on its latest conversational control tools

In the advertisement, Kelly is once again Kelly interrupted by his wife and children. The video also features other uninvited guests and explains how you can restrict people from interrupting your work.

Twitter has roped in Robert Kelly, who is better known as ‘BBC dad’ on the internet, to showcase their latest conversational control tools.

Kelly shot to fame overnight back in 2017 after his attempts to answer a question during a television interview were interrupted by his daughter and son.

In the new advertisement, Kelly talks about Twitter’s new feature that allows users to restrict who can respond to their tweets. In the advertisement, Kelly talks about how one can go on with their Twitter engagements, while avoiding interruptions.

In the advertisement, Kelly plays himself and is interrupted by his wife and children. The video also features other uninvited guests and explains how you can restrict people from interrupting your work.

“As someone who knows something about interruptions, we asked #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly to help us talk about Twitter’s conversation settings, which give brands more control over the conversations they start,” wrote Twitter’s UK Marketing team while sharing the video.

In a follow-up tweet, Twitter also asked Kelly how it felt to relive the three-year-old viral moment.

“It was a bit surreal. Last time it was all by chance of course, but this time we actually structured it to follow the original video, right down to the order of the children and my wife entering the room. That was both humorous and a little weird – a small mishap video…” he said.

“The shoot was a little exhausting for my wife – she had to physically pull the kids out of the room repeatedly across different takes. But the kids loved it. You can see it in their faces in the commercial,” Kelly said.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

This will forever be my favorite video of all time. The kids, the wife, the father trying so hard not to laugh. Love your family, Robert E. Kelly. — JB (@partingrivers) November 19, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 4 million views.

