‘I nearly had a heart attack’: Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos

A Bay Area venture capitalist has warned about the risks of allowing artificial intelligence to manage everyday organisational tasks, after an AI agent allegedly deleted 15 years’ worth of personal photos from his wife’s computer.

Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X, describing how Anthropic’s desktop agent, Claude Cowork, went disastrously wrong while performing what was meant to be a routine clean-up.

According to Davidov, he asked the agent to organise his wife’s desktop. During the process, the AI requested permission to delete what it identified as temporary Microsoft Office files. Davidov approved the request. What followed, he said, was catastrophic.