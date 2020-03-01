Police seize fully-functional Batmobile replica in Moscow

The vehicle was seized and towed away since it was too wide for the streets of Moscow. (Picture source: Reuters) The vehicle was seized and towed away since it was too wide for the streets of Moscow. (Picture source: Reuters)

A Russian’s dream to play “Batman” got a reality check after police pulled him over and impounded his replica Batmobile while he was driving it through the streets of Moscow.

The vehicle was too wide for the city’s streets and had not been certified for use, a Moscow Interior Ministry spokesman has said.

Police said the 32-year-old driver would be charged with violation of traffic laws. The vehicle, which was impounded on Saturday in western Moscow, was towed away wrapped in tape and black plastic, footage released by police showed.

Watch the video here:

It appeared to be a copy of the Batmobile that featured in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

A life-size replica of the car from that film was put up for sale by its owner for 55 million roubles ($840,000), according to online media outlet The Village. A second website that listed the vehicle, Auto.Ru, said it had been sold, without specifying the price or the buyer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd