A man dressed up as Batman has been feeding the homeless in Chile’s capital

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in needs following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.

The man, who wears a shiny batman suit complete with a coronavirus-ready sanitary facemask, delivers a few dozen plates of hot food to homeless people throughout the South American capital on a regular basis.

A Chilean trader and so-called 'Batman solidario' (Solidarity Batman) greet a homeless man with an elbow bump while delivering charity food rations in the streets of Santiago, Chile. (Picture credit: Reuters)

He said he prefers not to be identified.

“Look around you, see if you can dedicate a little time, a little food, a little shelter, a word sometimes of encouragement to those who need it”, he said, adding the disguise was meant to bring good cheer and unite.

The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, daily cooks around 100 food rations which he self-finances and distributes among neighbours and homeless people. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus have devastated Chile’s economy. Unemployment has skyrocketed to over 12% in Chile, breaking a decade-long record, and much of the capital Santiago continues to operate at half-mast.

And despite the Batman suit, Simon Salvador, one of the recipients, said the true sentiment was clear.

“It is appreciated…from one human to another,” Salvador said.

