Thursday, July 05, 2018
Batman #50 spoilers hint at Batman-Catwoman wedding, but there’s a twist

Though DC Comics Batman #50 is on sale now, the spoilers to the latest Batman comic that were released some time ago, included both Batman and Catwoman finding a judge and witnesses, preparing for their wedding and getting dressed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 3:20:51 pm
batman, catwoman, batman 50, batman dc wedding, batman wedding, batman catwoman wedding, Bruce Wayne Selina wedding, Batman Catwoman wedding Twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express news While news of Batman-Catwoman’s wedding got fans excited, the publishers left a very fundamental ‘plot-twist’ out for fans to know on their own while reading Batman #50.

DC Comics revealed the spoilers of Batman #50 earlier this week, hinting at Batman and Catwoman finally getting married. While this news got fans excited, the publishers left a very fundamental ‘plot-twist’ out for fans to know on their own while reading Batman #50. Though the comic is on sale now, the spoilers to the latest Batman comic that were released some time ago, included both Batman and Catwoman finding a judge and witnesses, preparing for their wedding and getting dressed.

Catwoman chose her friend Holly Robinson as the maid of honour and her witness. While discussing, Robinson ponders a little too much on how Bruce Wayne requires his “misery” to continue to fight against crime and evil. Selina (Catwoman) thinks about it, following which she decides not to appear for the wedding.

Fans, meanwhile, going by the buzz on social media, were invested in how the superheroes’ love story will shape up and will it finally, after all this time, result in both of them saying their vows to each other. When fans figured they won’t, several pointed their fingers at Tom King, the writer, and his apparent hesitation to “give actual development” to their characters.

Explaining her decision, Selina writes in a note, “You’re still a child, Bruce. A hurt child.” Fearing that marrying Wayne will make him happy and that would stop him from saving the world from evil, she says “How can I do that. To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

