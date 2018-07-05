Batman #50 spoilers hint at Batman-Catwoman wedding, but there’s a twist

While news of Batman-Catwoman’s wedding got fans excited, the publishers left a very fundamental ‘plot-twist’ out for fans to know on their own while reading Batman #50. While news of Batman-Catwoman’s wedding got fans excited, the publishers left a very fundamental ‘plot-twist’ out for fans to know on their own while reading Batman #50.

DC Comics revealed the spoilers of Batman #50 earlier this week, hinting at Batman and Catwoman finally getting married. While this news got fans excited, the publishers left a very fundamental ‘plot-twist’ out for fans to know on their own while reading Batman #50. Though the comic is on sale now, the spoilers to the latest Batman comic that were released some time ago, included both Batman and Catwoman finding a judge and witnesses, preparing for their wedding and getting dressed.

Catwoman chose her friend Holly Robinson as the maid of honour and her witness. While discussing, Robinson ponders a little too much on how Bruce Wayne requires his “misery” to continue to fight against crime and evil. Selina (Catwoman) thinks about it, following which she decides not to appear for the wedding.

Fans, meanwhile, going by the buzz on social media, were invested in how the superheroes’ love story will shape up and will it finally, after all this time, result in both of them saying their vows to each other. When fans figured they won’t, several pointed their fingers at Tom King, the writer, and his apparent hesitation to “give actual development” to their characters.

Anyways I don’t care how poetic Batman 50 is I’m tired of the same recycled garbage about how Batman/Catwoman can’t be together. And Batman has to be a depressed/broody man his entire life. Same old same old. Can you come up with something else? — Christina (@SelinaKyle_13) July 1, 2018

I’m tired of the “Batman and happiness don’t mix” thing Batman marrying Catwoman doesn’t mean all his worries and problems are gone and he’ll be happy forever. It just means he has someone by his side to go through that. — lea ✨ (@blcksirens) June 30, 2018

fourth of july shmorth of july, batman and catwoman just got married. far more important — mo money mo manuli (@ANIMOSlTY) July 5, 2018

No YOU purposely read the Batman #50 spoilers because you’re too emotionally invested in Batman & Catwoman’s wedding to wait — Joshua Harris 🌹 (@joshuaharris34) July 1, 2018

So, Batman and Catwoman are NOT getting married. Goddammit Tom King. When are writers gonna stop being afraid and give some ACTUAL DEVELOPMENT to their characters??? — Isma (@The_Ismazing) July 1, 2018

Explaining her decision, Selina writes in a note, “You’re still a child, Bruce. A hurt child.” Fearing that marrying Wayne will make him happy and that would stop him from saving the world from evil, she says “How can I do that. To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd