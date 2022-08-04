scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Netizens worry about HBO Max as Batgirl is shelved

In June, all eight Harry Potter films were removed from HBO Max in an unusual move.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 2:01:23 pm
HBO Max, HBO Max Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max merger, Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros, HBO Max tweets, Indian Express Many netizens fear that the old shows that are exclusively present on HBO Max might get lost if the platform keeps removing shows without explanation.

With 76.8 million global subscribers, HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming services. The platform, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, airs content from the archives of HBO, Warner Bros., and their related brands which gives it a huge repository.

However, subscribers have been suspecting that the streaming giant is silently removing content from its platform and not posting new content that was exclusively produced for it.

ALSO READ |‘Yes, it was the intern’: Netizens join forces to cheer up HBO Max intern blamed for email gaffe

All these suspicions were confirmed when it was announced that Warner Bros. will no longer release Batgirl, despite it being in the final stages of post-production. Batgirl was set to release on HBO Max after its theatrical release. Before that, Warner Bros also decided to shelve the release of a Scooby Doo movie titled, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that seven movies including An American Pickle, The Witches, Moonshot, and Charm City Kings were removed from HBO Max. This came after all eight Harry Potter movies were removed from the platform in June.

These changes in HBO Max seem to be irking subscribers who are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment. Many netizens fear that the old shows that are exclusively present on HBO Max might get lost if the platform keeps removing shows without explanation.

“The crumbling of HBO Max before our eyes is infuriating. Not because we should love HBO unconditionally but because the service has easily the best library of classic shows and movies AND daring originals that never feel like they’re made by algorithms,” a Twitter user wrote.

