Netizens worry about HBO Max as Batgirl is shelved

With 76.8 million global subscribers, HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming services. The platform, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, airs content from the archives of HBO, Warner Bros., and their related brands which gives it a huge repository.

However, subscribers have been suspecting that the streaming giant is silently removing content from its platform and not posting new content that was exclusively produced for it.

All these suspicions were confirmed when it was announced that Warner Bros. will no longer release Batgirl, despite it being in the final stages of post-production. Batgirl was set to release on HBO Max after its theatrical release. Before that, Warner Bros also decided to shelve the release of a Scooby Doo movie titled, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that seven movies including An American Pickle, The Witches, Moonshot, and Charm City Kings were removed from HBO Max. This came after all eight Harry Potter movies were removed from the platform in June.

These changes in HBO Max seem to be irking subscribers who are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment. Many netizens fear that the old shows that are exclusively present on HBO Max might get lost if the platform keeps removing shows without explanation.

The crumbling of HBO Max before our eyes is infuriating. Not because we should love HBO unconditionally but because the service has easily the best library of classic shows and movies AND daring originals that never feel like they’re made by algorithms. — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) August 3, 2022

The Batgirl/ HBO Max situation is why I spent my last day on set of Dickinson calling an exec at apple and *begging* for a physical recording of my show…they actually gave me one, I have the ONLY copy…. People said I was crazy but dude, that’s ten years of my life 🎞📽📼📀 — Alena Smith (@internetalena) August 3, 2022

me trying to binge watch all the good shit on hbo max before its gone pic.twitter.com/HJ5s4ZXvTX — paul 🛸 (@paulswhtn) August 3, 2022

if warnerbros actually gets rid of hbomax there’s no hope for that company. hbomax is genuinely the most successful new-age streaming service right now, and to get rid of that for discovery?? nobody even knows what that is — ceo of kory (@korysverse) August 2, 2022

netflix watching hbo max slowly kill itself off after everyone said hbo max was better than netflix pic.twitter.com/5lMNzy8ipP https://t.co/cUyYh5jgfq — nia (@fleektoven) August 3, 2022

“No one can ruin a streaming service as quickly as Netflix” HBO Max cancelling at least two complete films with a combined budget of $130m: pic.twitter.com/zuvFeWLy1J — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) August 2, 2022

HBO Max is by far the best of the streamers with a great catalogue of shows and movies – not sure what the thought process here is other than corporate greed. — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) August 3, 2022

This is why the streaming future is so bleak. HBO Max is an invaluable service – Criterion, anime, TCM, originals, WB Archive – and one merger can erase artistic progress + effort made for the platform. This is such a blow to the filmmakers. https://t.co/y0z0N4cCgG — madeline! (@vhsvvitch) August 3, 2022

if HBO Max really is folding into Discovery Plus and ditching all the scripted content that might be the single dumbest decision made by any corporation in the streaming age — halloween is a demonic holiday (@thesolarcoffee) August 3, 2022

THEY ALSO CANCELLED THE STRAIGHT TO HBO MAX SCOOB PREQUEL MOVIE WHERE THEY SOLVE CRIMES AS KIDS😩 pic.twitter.com/Ew87JGkOkS — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 2, 2022

