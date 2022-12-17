Basketball star gifts $2,500 to each classmate as support to complete graduation

To celebrate his graduation and extend support to the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), NBA player Chris Paul granted $2,500 (approximately Rs 2,06,000) to every person in his class.

The 37-year-old NBA player received his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from USA’s Winston-Salem State University. As reported by Complex, Paul first took college admission in 2003 but then he put his education on halt after being selected by the New Orleans Hornets in an NBA Draft. He currently plays for Phoenix Suns.

ESPN’s senior NBA writer Marc J Spears tweeted about Paul’s generous donation while tweeting pictures from the graduation ceremony. Spears further explained in another tweet, “Here is more detail: Chris Paul is helping each WSSU graduate fund their Greenwood account by depositing $100 in the account and covering the $200 per month membership for ELEVATE for a full year. In total, this is a $2,500 value for each WSU December 2022 graduate.”

After beating the Clippers in LA last night, Suns guard Chris Paul is getting ready to graduate from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina this morning. @andscape pic.twitter.com/pjQpzFg1w0 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This makes me feel good. That money will make a huge difference to these graduates and I hope they use it wisely. When I was that age, I would not have spent it with much thought of the future. Very thoughtful of Chris and more rich people should pay attention.”

Here is more detail: Chris Paul is helping each WSSU graduate fund their Greenwood account by depositing $100 in the account and covering the $200 per month membership for ELEVATE for a full year. In total, this is a $2,500 value for each WSU December 2022 graduate. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

Last month, in an interview with The Arizona Republic, Paul spoke about his plans of graduating college and asserted the importance of supporting historically black colleges and universities like Winston-Salem State University and said, “I speak about it every now and then when I get a chance, but I think HBCUs are so important for trying to make sure that we level the playing field. Make sure that they’re provided with the same opportunities that a lot of these other schools are blessed with, and the guys are just as talented, if not more talented, they just need the platform. They need people to see them, to believe in them.”