This massive chain reaction experiment is a hit on the internet

In the video, the ball travels through custom made pipes, tunnels, knocking out legos, dominos and paper cups.

A man’s chain reaction contraption that finally pushes tiny basketball through a hoop is getting a lot of praise on the internet for its meticulous construction.

Shared on Instagram by popular TikTok user Samuel Grubbs, the video shows the contraption being initiated with the release of a ball with the pull of an elastic band.

There are then falling dominos, ice cream sticks, balls rolling down ramps and other things that occur in almost every room of the house before it ends with a small basketball falling through a hoop.

For the uninitiated, a chain reaction contraption is a mechanism designed to perform a rather simple task in a complicated or intricate manner. It usually involves a series of tasks, usually each action triggering the next action.

Take a look here:

According to the Instagram post, the entire experiment, which ended in just over a minute, took Grubbs six days to set up and perfect.

Grubbs received a lot of praise on social media for the intricacy of the contraption.

Since being shared online, the video has been liked over 7 lakh times.

