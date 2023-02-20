‘All class’: Basketball captain consoles crying fan after team loses match, the sweet interaction goes viral

The young basketball team of Tasmania JackJumpers, from Australia’s island state of Tasmania, lost to the New Zealand Breakers during the converted National Basketball League semifinals in Auckland Sunday.

Despite losing the match, JackJumper’s captain Clint Steindl has won over basketball lovers with his post-match interaction with a fan.

After the match, Steindl saw a young boy, who was wearing the JackJumper’s jersey, crying in the stands at his team’s loss. Steindl approached the boy and gave him his shoes. He also thanked him for supporting them and tried to console him. This sweet interaction was caught on camera and soon went viral.

Sports journalist Brent Costelloe (@brentcostelloe) shared this clip on Twitter on Sunday which soon got hundreds of likes. As per Costelloe’s tweet, the young fan was named Henry and he had travelled all the way from Tasmania to Auckland for the match.

All class from Tasmania @JackJumpers Captain @ClintSteindl post match. Walking off, he noticed young Henry (who travelled all the way from Tassie) in tears… so he took off his boots and gave them to him.#jackjumpersculture @NBL #NBL23 pic.twitter.com/SkhIBRqvj9 — Brent Costelloe (@brentcostelloe) February 19, 2023

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What a classy gesture from a pro basketball player walking off the court after a season-ending playoff loss. It’s so important that we really respect and value the emotional investment kids have in their teams and favorite players.”

Another person wrote, “And this is why the JJs have captured so many hearts. There is so much more to them than what happens on the court.”

In January last year, NBA player Jalen Green from Houston Rockets did something similar. Green had cheered a young boy after his team’s loss by gifting his sneakers as the teams were leaving the court after the match.