scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘All class’: Basketball captain consoles crying fan after team loses match, the sweet interaction goes viral

Clint Steindl, captain of the Australian basketball team Tasmania JackJumpers, spoke to a young fan who was crying after JackJumpers lost the NBL semifinals match to New Zealand Breakers.

Tasmania JackJumpers vs New Zealand BreakersThe young fan was named Henry and he had travelled all the way from Tasmania to Auckland for the match.

The young basketball team of Tasmania JackJumpers, from Australia’s island state of Tasmania, lost to the New Zealand Breakers during the converted National Basketball League semifinals in Auckland Sunday.

Despite losing the match, JackJumper’s captain Clint Steindl has won over basketball lovers with his post-match interaction with a fan.

After the match, Steindl saw a young boy, who was wearing the JackJumper’s jersey, crying in the stands at his team’s loss. Steindl approached the boy and gave him his shoes. He also thanked him for supporting them and tried to console him. This sweet interaction was caught on camera and soon went viral.

ALSO READ |Former NBA star Shaquille O’ Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring

Sports journalist Brent Costelloe (@brentcostelloe) shared this clip on Twitter on Sunday which soon got hundreds of likes. As per Costelloe’s tweet, the young fan was named Henry and he had travelled all the way from Tasmania to Auckland for the match.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What a classy gesture from a pro basketball player walking off the court after a season-ending playoff loss. It’s so important that we really respect and value the emotional investment kids have in their teams and favorite players.”

Another person wrote, “And this is why the JJs have captured so many hearts. There is so much more to them than what happens on the court.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

In January last year, NBA player Jalen Green from Houston Rockets did something similar. Green had cheered a young boy after his team’s loss by gifting his sneakers as the teams were leaving the court after the match.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:27 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Adam Gilchrist calls Ashton Agar’s Test snub a ‘big insult’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close