scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

‘Life is bigger than sports’: Baseball team shakes hands with opposing player who was out for months with brain injury

Weston Mazey who suffered a scary brain injury while playing baseball thought he would never play again. But doctors got him back on the field within a few months.

Baseball team shakes hands with opposing player who was out for months with brain injuryThe video shows all the opposing team members gathering around Weston Mazey and shaking hands with him.
Listen to this article
‘Life is bigger than sports’: Baseball team shakes hands with opposing player who was out for months with brain injury
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a wonderful act of sportsmanship, a baseball team paused a game midway as a player, who suffered a brain injury that ruled him out for a few months, came out to bat after recovering. A video of the heartfelt moment was shared on Twitter by the page Goodable.

Also Read |‘So wholesome’: Baseball fans cheer for little girl’s bottle flip

In the caption it explained that the player Weston Mazey suffered a scary brain injury while playing baseball. “He thought he’d never play again, but doctors got him back on the field within a few months. This is what the opposing team did in his first game back. Life is bigger than sports,” it said. The video shows all the opposing team members gathering around Mazey and shaking hands with him.

A woman named Dr Jessie Christiansen also retweeted the video and shared a similar experience involving her son. “My son fractured his skull last year the day before his first ever little league practice. He spent six weeks showing up to every practice and game and watching and cheering from the bench until he was cleared to play. His first game, they gave him the game ball.”

Posted on March 1, the video has received more than 1.30 lakh views so far.

Also Read
Twins with height difference of 29.5 inches
Twins, not identical, definitely not in height: Japanese sisters enter Gu...
Face like form in waves
'Goddess of water Amphitrite or late Queen Elizabeth': Netizens in awe as...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...
This is what happens after you die, shares the guy who claims to have die...

“Such an awesome moment,” commented a user. “At the end, this is more value and important,” said another. “Now that is true respect and sportsmanship,” appreciated another user.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:09 IST
Next Story

Preity Zinta celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, shares her ‘state of mind’ after realising 29th February is missing from calendar

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close