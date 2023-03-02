‘Life is bigger than sports’: Baseball team shakes hands with opposing player who was out for months with brain injury

In a wonderful act of sportsmanship, a baseball team paused a game midway as a player, who suffered a brain injury that ruled him out for a few months, came out to bat after recovering. A video of the heartfelt moment was shared on Twitter by the page Goodable.

In the caption it explained that the player Weston Mazey suffered a scary brain injury while playing baseball. “He thought he’d never play again, but doctors got him back on the field within a few months. This is what the opposing team did in his first game back. Life is bigger than sports,” it said. The video shows all the opposing team members gathering around Mazey and shaking hands with him.

Weston Mazey suffered a scary brain injury while playing baseball. He thought he’d never play again, but doctors got him back on the field within a few months. This is what the opposing team did in his first game back. Life is bigger than sports. pic.twitter.com/n4s2R4Z0B7 — Goodable (@Goodable) March 1, 2023

A woman named Dr Jessie Christiansen also retweeted the video and shared a similar experience involving her son. “My son fractured his skull last year the day before his first ever little league practice. He spent six weeks showing up to every practice and game and watching and cheering from the bench until he was cleared to play. His first game, they gave him the game ball.”

🤩😭 My son fractured his skull last year the day before his first ever little league practice. He spent six weeks showing up to every practice and game and watching and cheering from the bench until he was cleared to play. His first game, they gave him the game ball. ⚾️💖 https://t.co/W1zmaxUQoC — Dr. Jessie Christiansen (@aussiastronomer) March 1, 2023

Posted on March 1, the video has received more than 1.30 lakh views so far.

“Such an awesome moment,” commented a user. “At the end, this is more value and important,” said another. “Now that is true respect and sportsmanship,” appreciated another user.