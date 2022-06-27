‘So wholesome’: Baseball fans cheer for little girl’s bottle flip

The bottle flip challenge is hard to ace but sometimes young kids unexpectedly nail the difficult challenge with much more ease than grown-ups. A video that has gone viral on social media has proven this once again.

The now-viral video shows a group of baseball fans cheering a young girl as she tries to successfully land a water bottle. The crowd intently watches her every move with bated breath and bursts into loud cheering as she successfully flips and lands the water bottle.

The wholesome video, which was reportedly shot during a baseball match in New York’s famous Yankee Stadium, was posted on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Saquon_Gleyber.

While sharing the video on Monday, June 27, 2022, @Saquon_Gleyber wrote, “This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip.”

She’ll remember this day for the rest of her life the aka the girl who flipped the bottle before The win. Fans cheering for you during a baseball game lol legend — NERD-IS-THE-WORD (@Romeo154390) June 27, 2022

The 17-second video has since been viewed over 8.8 million times. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I love when people hype kids up like this. Idc if they’re doing something silly or whatever. Children need more of this.”

Awww that’s amazing — Gabby Hurlbut (@gabbyhurlbut10) June 26, 2022

And then she pours it out to cool off like a boss. — Howie (@hsg516) June 27, 2022

Cute kid. She didn’t know what to do with that new found fame tho ☺️🤩😆 — Boss Eagle (@BossEagleMusic) June 27, 2022

Imagine being a player, or even a fan in a different part of the stadium and hear this section burst out cheering for no apparent reason lol — Adam Berg (@AdamBerg13) June 27, 2022

Cute moment but with all due respect… if this ain’t a sign of how incredibly boring the baseball experience has become, idk what is. — Cedric Brown (@_iCed_) June 27, 2022

This is my favorite energy in the world!! Be it black people, white people, whoever it is. Getting hype over little things, validating kids feelings, and just turning everyday things into something fun. I love it! https://t.co/rPT5dgrePO — #MensMentalHealthAwarenessMonth #StadiumToTheU (@NateWattz) June 27, 2022

