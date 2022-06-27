scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

‘So wholesome’: Baseball fans cheer for little girl’s bottle flip

The video was reportedly shot at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 7:16:50 pm
Baseball fans cheer girl with bottle flip challenge, Little girl nails bottle flip challenge, Bottle flip challenge, wholesome viral video, New York Yankee Stadium, Indian ExpressThe 17-second video has since been viewed over 8.8 million times.

The bottle flip challenge is hard to ace but sometimes young kids unexpectedly nail the difficult challenge with much more ease than grown-ups. A video that has gone viral on social media has proven this once again.

The now-viral video shows a group of baseball fans cheering a young girl as she tries to successfully land a water bottle. The crowd intently watches her every move with bated breath and bursts into loud cheering as she successfully flips and lands the water bottle.

ALSO READ |Elderly Hong Kong protester’s bottle flip challenge video goes viral

The wholesome video, which was reportedly shot during a baseball match in New York’s famous Yankee Stadium, was posted on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Saquon_Gleyber.

While sharing the video on Monday, June 27, 2022, @Saquon_Gleyber wrote, “This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip.”

The 17-second video has since been viewed over 8.8 million times. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I love when people hype kids up like this. Idc if they’re doing something silly or whatever. Children need more of this.”

Another person wrote, “This is my favourite energy in the world!! Be it black people, white people, whoever it is. Getting hype over little things, validating kids feelings, and just turning everyday things into something fun. I love it!”

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement