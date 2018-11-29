Bartolomé Esteban Murillo: Google Doodle marks 400 years of the famous Spanish painter

Known for his ‘Two Women at a Window’ painting, Google marked 400 years of Spanish painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo in a doodle on Thursday. The popular painting, made in circa 1655-60, is exhibited in the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. Although Murillo’s birthdate remains unknown, he was baptised on New Year’s Day in 1618 in Seville, Spain.

The youngest son in a family of 14, Murillo studied art in Madrid at the age of 26. He was married to Beatriz Cabrera y Villalobos, with whom he had 11 children.

He was best known for painting historical and religious scenes, portraits and still lifes in oil and fresco during the golden ear of Spanish art. He brought life to a wide range of subjects, from the grandeur of his ‘Immaculate Conception’ to the casual grace of ‘Two Women at a Window’. Murillo cultivated his own style of painting, incorporating Flemish and Venetian influences and evolving throughout his career. Murillo’s paintings would go on to influence such future masters as Thomas Gainsborough and Jean-Baptiste Greuze.

Among his works,’The Holy Family with dog’ and ‘The Adoration of the Shephards’ displayed in Museo del Prado are the most famous. The Museum of Cadiz, Spain has dedicated a room to the artist called ‘The Murillo Room’ exhibited his famous works.

Honouring his 400th anniversary, a series of major exhibitions celebrating Murillo’s work is opening at Seville’s Museum of Fine Arts.

In 1682, Murillo died at the age of 64 in Seville, Spain.