Actor Barry Keoghan’s BAFTA speech inspires students of his former school

On Sunday, Irish actor Barry Keoghan won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. He dedicated the award to the kids of the Summerhill area of Dublin. In his brief acceptance speech, he referred to the young residents of inner city Dublin and said, “Kids that are dreaming to be something from the area I come from, this is for you”.

After Keoghan’s BAFTA speech, RTÉ News, Ireland’s national news service, visited O’Connell Secondary School where the Oscar-nominated actor got his first acting gig at the school plays.

Conor Flood, who taught Keoghan, spoke about his former student’s success and said, “You could see from an early stage he was going to be something that he wanted to be. As a student, the first thing that you think about is the fact that he had an enormous smile on his face. A very, very positive kid and he’s a very positive adult.”

Kelvin Williams, a current student of O’Connell, added that he and his schoolmates were thrilled by Keoghan’s speech and said, “People just kind of look at areas like this and don’t really give it much thought. He went out from here, it gives us a bit of pride and maybe we can be exactly like him or even better.”

Interestingly, Keoghan also retweeted this video and wrote, “This is beautiful. THANK YOU lads for getting on national tv and saying those lovely things. I will drop in as soon as I am back to have a big aul chat Mr. Flood and @coolyer il drop over to the primary too ❤️💚”.

Keoghan has openly spoken about his difficult childhood in the impoverished areas of Dublin. Growing up, Keoghan spent seven years in Ireland’s foster care system before he earned a role in Irish soap opera Fair City at the age of 18.