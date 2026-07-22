Australian politician Barnaby Joyce snaps at dog during live interview, Internet reacts

The Australian politician accused the presenter of being rude (Photo: @JoshButler/X)

Australian politician Barnaby Joyce invited a backlash after an awkward moment during a live television interview, when he abruptly paused to shout at his dog.

According to Metro.UK, Joyce appeared on ABC News during a discussion about his party leader’s meeting with a far-right political figure from the United Kingdom.

In the middle of the interview, Joyce suddenly shouted, “Sit down!” at something off-screen. Realising what had happened, he immediately clarified the interruption, saying, “Sorry, it’s the dog.”

ABC News presenter Sarah Ferguson accepted the apology and attempted to move the interview forward. However, the dog reportedly interrupted once again moments later. Trying to keep the discussion going, Ferguson told Joyce, “Don’t worry about the dog. Just answer the question.”