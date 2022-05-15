scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
US woman goes missing for three days; her barking dog helps rescue team spot her

Max's barks alerted the volunteers and deputies who were searching for the woman in George Bush Park in Houston.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 4:55:14 pm
Missing woman, dog helps rescuers find missing woman, pet dog helps to find woman with dementia, indian expressWithout a lease or collar, Max could have run away but the loyal dog stood beside her for three days and helped the rescue team spot her.

A 63-year-old US woman, who was missing for three days, was found by the rescue team in Texas last Friday. It was all thanks to her loyal pet dog, Max.

Sherry Noppe, recently diagnosed with dementia, ventured out to walk Max, a black labrador, as per Texas EquuSearch. Without a lease or collar, Max could have run away but the loyal dog stood beside her for three days and helped the rescue team spot her. Max’s barks alerted the volunteers and deputies who were searching for the woman in George Bush Park in Houston.

“Constable Ted Heap is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. She was located at approx. 3 am Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods,” tweeted Harris County Constable Precinct 5, the law enforcement agency in West Harris County.

Max has won the hearts online.”Thank goodness you have that wonderful dog,” commented a user.

Noppe was missing since Tuesday afternoon and was last spotted near Fry and Highland Knolls. She was found with bruises and dehydrated and was later taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“She’s doing surprisingly well for how long she’s been out there and the conditions that we were expecting,” Courtney, Noppe’s daughter, was quoted as saying by 12News. “The heat. The rain. We’re very grateful,” she added.

“With Max, that dog had no leash, no collar, and stayed by her side for three days,” Justin, Noppe’s son, told 12News. “And that just shows you the loyalty the dog has,” he added.

