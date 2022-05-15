US woman goes missing for three days; her barking dog helps rescue team spot her

A 63-year-old US woman, who was missing for three days, was found by the rescue team in Texas last Friday. It was all thanks to her loyal pet dog, Max.

Sherry Noppe, recently diagnosed with dementia, ventured out to walk Max, a black labrador, as per Texas EquuSearch. Without a lease or collar, Max could have run away but the loyal dog stood beside her for three days and helped the rescue team spot her. Max’s barks alerted the volunteers and deputies who were searching for the woman in George Bush Park in Houston.

“Constable Ted Heap is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. She was located at approx. 3 am Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods,” tweeted Harris County Constable Precinct 5, the law enforcement agency in West Harris County.

Max has won the hearts online.”Thank goodness you have that wonderful dog,” commented a user.

A huge thank you to Max and all the dedicated compassionate volunteers, LEOs, and other public service individuals & groups involved. You’re all a breath of fresh air. #hounews — seitzinator (@seitzinator) May 11, 2022

Thank God for all the tireless searchers an her Faithful dog Max. May God Bless you an your family — Maggie (@Maggie95653707) May 14, 2022

Dogs are the best. Glad they’re safe. https://t.co/eF5acyEjO8 — Jill (@JillAllison71) May 6, 2022

This is just the best news. The best… because Sherry and her dog were found alive. The best… because her neighbors continued searching- through the night. People did not give up. ❤️ https://t.co/vxQ7S8mSQm — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 6, 2022

Noppe was missing since Tuesday afternoon and was last spotted near Fry and Highland Knolls. She was found with bruises and dehydrated and was later taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“She’s doing surprisingly well for how long she’s been out there and the conditions that we were expecting,” Courtney, Noppe’s daughter, was quoted as saying by 12News. “The heat. The rain. We’re very grateful,” she added.

“With Max, that dog had no leash, no collar, and stayed by her side for three days,” Justin, Noppe’s son, told 12News. “And that just shows you the loyalty the dog has,” he added.