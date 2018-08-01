Follow Us:
Barbie’s latest doll inspired by Olympic athlete wears hijab; receives mixed reactions online

Barbie wearing a hijab received mixed reactions from people online. While some supported the ensemble, others wondered whether hijab Barbie had the choice of removing the hijab if she wanted.

August 1, 2018
barbie, hijab barbie, barbie wears hijab, hijab barbie pictures, what is hijab, why barbie wears hijab, islam hijab, indian express, indian express news The 32-year-old fencer is known for being the first Muslim American woman to be wearing a hijab while representing the United States during Olympics. (Source: IbtihajMuhammad/Twitter)
Over the years, doll brand Barbie has tried to make their toys more inclusive and inspirational. Its latest doll, which is Inspired by American Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, reinforces the same thought.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the company tweeted a picture of the doll that looks like Muhammad and wears a hijab. The tweet reads, “Fencing champion and #Barbie #Shero @IbtihajMuhammad inspires girls to pursue their dreams & embrace what makes them unique.”

The 32-year-old fencer is known for being the first Muslim American woman to be wearing a hijab during an Olympic competition representing the United States. Posing with the doll, Muhammad tweeted, “She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today! ”

However, this new attire received a mixed reaction from people online. While some supported the ensemble, others wondered whether hijab Barbie had the choice of removing the hijab if she wanted. Here are some of the reactions that trended on Twitter:

What are your thoughts about Barbie wearing a hijab? Tell us in the comments section below.

