Barbie’s latest doll inspired by Olympic athlete wears hijab; receives mixed reactions online

The 32-year-old fencer is known for being the first Muslim American woman to be wearing a hijab while representing the United States during Olympics. (Source: IbtihajMuhammad/Twitter) The 32-year-old fencer is known for being the first Muslim American woman to be wearing a hijab while representing the United States during Olympics. (Source: IbtihajMuhammad/Twitter)

Over the years, doll brand Barbie has tried to make their toys more inclusive and inspirational. Its latest doll, which is Inspired by American Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, reinforces the same thought.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the company tweeted a picture of the doll that looks like Muhammad and wears a hijab. The tweet reads, “Fencing champion and #Barbie #Shero @IbtihajMuhammad inspires girls to pursue their dreams & embrace what makes them unique.”

The 32-year-old fencer is known for being the first Muslim American woman to be wearing a hijab during an Olympic competition representing the United States. Posing with the doll, Muhammad tweeted, “She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today! ”

She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today! Available on https://t.co/B93Io3bkKY and https://t.co/MJLAXLM8H4 for $30.99 ⚡️💗 #ibtihajbarbie pic.twitter.com/X4xfcTKcZn — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) July 30, 2018

However, this new attire received a mixed reaction from people online. While some supported the ensemble, others wondered whether hijab Barbie had the choice of removing the hijab if she wanted. Here are some of the reactions that trended on Twitter:

In some parts of the world women are still fighting for their rights, even if it’s just little things like not being forced to wear a hijab. In other parts of the world someone put a hijab on Barbie. I hope that Barbie has a choice to take it off if she wants to. pic.twitter.com/3lh2kPyQS6 — Drawing Sense (@DrawingSense1) July 30, 2018

Congratulations – what an awesome declaration of supporting women in sports! Would love to see more #womenofcolor & #womeninsports represented. — Sistas Sports Swag (@SistasSprtsSwag) July 30, 2018

I LOVE IT! Barbies should NO longer be a symbol of unattainable beauty but a Symbol of Possibilities and DREAMS. #ImmortalizeFemaleChampions #RBGBarbiePlease — Richard A. Fleming (@RichardAFleming) July 31, 2018

An inspiration to all athletes, esp. Muslim women athletes. — Azra Haqqie (@AzraHaqqie) July 31, 2018

Mattel can glorify the Hijab because they think they are standing up for the little guy. They aren’t. Hijab is used to tell Muslim women they are vessels of lust & sin so they should cover up. So if you are a man who rapes a woman it’s her fault. That’s what they’re empowering — (((Avneet Paul))) (@avneet_paul) July 30, 2018

What are your thoughts about Barbie wearing a hijab? Tell us in the comments section below.

