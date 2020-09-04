scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
A barber ensuring a ‘perfect haircut’ for a client has netizens in splits

The video shows the barber inspecting a customer's haircut from different angles - including from outside the widow - to ensure a 'perfect haircut'.

September 4, 2020 6:11:35 pm
Haircut video, viral video, barbershop video, perfect haircut video, South Carolina, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video was originally posted on the Facebook page of a South Carolina based hair salon named 'Upscale CutzandStylez’( picture credit: Twitter/@rahm3sh)

A video of a barber allegedly going through multiple processes just to ensure a perfect haircut for a customer is doing the rounds of the internet and has many in splits.

The video was originally posted on the Facebook page of a South Carolina-based hair salon named ‘Upscale CutzandStylez’.

The video shows the barber inspecting a customer’s haircut from different angles – including from outside the widow – to ensure a ‘perfect haircut’.

Watch the video:

Many who came across the video praised the man for striving for perfection. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @rahm3sh, has over 5 million views.

