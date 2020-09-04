A barber ensuring a ‘perfect haircut’ for a client has netizens in splits

The video was originally posted on the Facebook page of a South Carolina based hair salon named 'Upscale CutzandStylez’( picture credit: Twitter/@rahm3sh)

A video of a barber allegedly going through multiple processes just to ensure a perfect haircut for a customer is doing the rounds of the internet and has many in splits.

The video was originally posted on the Facebook page of a South Carolina-based hair salon named ‘Upscale CutzandStylez’.

The video shows the barber inspecting a customer’s haircut from different angles – including from outside the widow – to ensure a ‘perfect haircut’.

Watch the video:

We need more barbers like this guy😂 pic.twitter.com/he4dhLMwlu — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) September 2, 2020

Many who came across the video praised the man for striving for perfection. Take a look at some of the reactions:

This mans lookin like Allen tryna calculate the measurements, physics, and chemistry of the haircut 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vdGOH69UIr — HVNNVH (@Misslarsennn) September 3, 2020

If my barber isn’t this extra. I’m not getting a haircut nomore😂😂😂🙅♂️ — Kabelo (@Kabelo_Mosh) September 3, 2020

He’s dedicated to his work. Professionalism >>>> — 🌼 (@kucinktidur) September 3, 2020

This that tip me 20 dollars commitment😭 pic.twitter.com/ti7HTlXbRI — _bbandit (@bbandit18) September 2, 2020

My man was behind the tree like pic.twitter.com/sRK5Y2xfh4 — Evan (@EvanDurantx) September 2, 2020

I lost it when he went behind the tree😂😂😂 — Z̶V̶E̶S̶K̶I̶ (@lilzae19) September 2, 2020

These hairstyles coming back… some of these kids weren’t even conceived yet and dont even know who Kid ‘n Play are pic.twitter.com/6FigE1mL7x — ꧁𝐸𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃🇧🇧𝟠𝟟꧂ (@Eilatan87) September 2, 2020

Man my Barbee got to have a full conversation with everyone that walk thru the door, stop and eat lunch and make a run to DA store, smh! But he so tight wit dem blades I keep going back,😂😂 — Marcus McEachern (@MarcusMcEacher6) September 2, 2020

The person waiting to get in the chair next:pic.twitter.com/fiCLh2EQf7 — N****damus (@Bignole936) September 2, 2020

The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @rahm3sh, has over 5 million views.

