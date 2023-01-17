scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

‘Truly beautiful’: Barber shaves off his own hair in solidary with cancer patient. Makes netizens teary-eyed

A video showing the compassionate act of the barber was posted on Twitter by Good News Movement.

Barber shaves off his own hair in solidary with cancer patient, barber shaves head, cancer patient woman, Good News Movement, netizens emotional, teary-eyed, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video showing the compassionate act of the barber was posted on Twitter by Good News Movement.

The fight against cancer is long and gruelling as one has to undergo many chemotherapy sessions. The people who are fighting such a disease need motivation from their family and friends to stay strong. In a wonderful act of solidarity, a barber shaved off his own hair along with a woman cancer patient who had come to get her head shaved.

A video showing the compassionate act of the barber was posted on Twitter by the popular page Good News Movement. The clip shows a woman with shoulder-length hair coming to the barber shop to get her head shaved. As the barber proceeds to cut the woman’s hair with a razor, the woman can’t stop the tears in her eyes. After he is done shaving her head, the barber gave the woman a hug.

Also Read |Man’s LinkedIn post about wife’s battle with cancer inspires netizens

And then, in an act that took the woman by surprise, the barber proceeded to cut his own hair as well. The woman stops the barber at first but he put his arm around her and proceeded to shave off his hair. “No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 15, the clip has amassed more than 9.1 million views and melted the hearts of netizens.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

“It’s the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful,” commented a user. “I’ve got something in my eye, give me a minute,” said another. “I have seen these before. But sometimes, the simplest gestures have the biggest impact,” expressed a third. “Amazing work done barber… He given lot of confidence to cancer patient,” posted another user. “This is the world I was proud to grow up in. We need more of this stuff,” another netizen appreciated.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:21 IST
Next Story

Battle lines drawn between BJP & AAP as MC elects new mayor today

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close