Barack Obama’s heartfelt tweet for Anthony Bourdain takes Twitterati down the memory lane

Anthony Bourdain’s death left an inimitable gap — not only in the culinary world but all across the globe too — where he advocated for the marginalised and highlighted the diversity in every cuisine. With emotional and evocative tributes, it was not just fans and friends mourning the death of the Emmy-winning celebrity chef, but also former US President Barack Obama.

Obama, who shared a peculiar meal with the travel and food show host at a small diner in Vietnam, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bourdain. Sharing a photo of his rare outing with Bourdain – while enjoying Vietnamese noodles and “cold Hanoi beer”, Obama reminisced how ‘Tony’ [Bourdain] made everyone “a little less afraid of the unknown.”

Taking a cue from Bourdain’s 2016 tweet when he shared a similar photo of their rendezvous at the restaurant Bun cha Huong Lien, Obama wrote, “’Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony.”

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Remembering the rare dinner that made headlines back in 2016, and his memories in people’s hearts, the former POTUS added, “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.” Photographed by Pete Souza, Obama’s official White House photographer, the duo could be seen sitting on plastic stools and enjoying local beer.

Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer. pic.twitter.com/KgC3VIEPQr — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 23, 2016

Total cost of bun Cha dinner with the President: $6.00 . I picked up the check . #Hanoi — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 23, 2016

At the restaurant, which is known for its reasonably priced food, Obama and Bourdain ate grilled pork and noodles together and spent just $6 (around Rs 390 that time). The interview was for the Season 8 premiere of Bourdain’s show Parts Unknown.

Earlier this year in March, the small eatery had preserved the table where the duo dined by enclosing it in a huge glass case along with bowls, cups, spoons and more. The photo of the table was shared by him and captioned it, “Not sure how I feel about this.”

It’s not just the table that was encased, the restaurant also preserved the visit with a new menu item known as the “Suat an Obama,” that translates into “Order like Obama”.

