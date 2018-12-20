Toggle Menu
Barack Obama’s surprise visit as Santa Claus to a children’s hospital is melting hearts online

The video, which has gone viral with over 2.9 million views, has created quite a buzz on social media with many cheering the former US president for his "kindness" and "swagger".

“I’m 6’7 350 pounds and i’m sorry I got tears in my eyes. Thanks Mr. President. Miss this. Blessings.” (Source: childrenshealth/Twitter)

Former US President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to a children’s hospital in America is winning many hearts on social media. Dressed as Santa Claus, the 57-year-old walked through the corridors of the hospital where he was greeted by a cheerful crowd. Wearing a Santa hat, Obama then went around with a goodie bag distributing gifts to the children admitted to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. A video of the merry moment was caught on camera and shared by the official Twitter handle of the hospital.

“Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts!” read the post that was shared along with the video.

Talking to people at the hospital, Obama thanked them for being there. “I just want to say thank you to all of you guys, we had a chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families. At a time that obviously is tough for folks, as a dad of two girls, you know, I can only imagine. In that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them, and listening to them and just there for them, and holding their hand… that’s the most important thing there is.”

The video, which has gone viral with over 2.9 million views, has created quite a buzz on social media with many cheering the former US president for his “kindness” and “swagger. Here are some of the many reactions the video received.

