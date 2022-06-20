Barack Obama’s post on being family’s ‘designated photographer’ resonates with fathers around the world

Being a father brings some greatest joys to a man, and social media has been flooded with such posts marking Father’s Day. And while most children recalled things they learnt from their fathers, be it being their financial guides, football coaches and driving instructors among others, there were even dads who shared some candid posts. One such shared by Barack Obama has resonated with many dads online.

Wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day, the former US president shared his thoughts on being a dad. However, added a funny take on being his family’s photographer on all occasions. “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha’s dad,” Obama wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “…and the family’s designated photographer,” he quipped.

To back his claim he shared an image of him taking a photograph of his family on his mobile phone as they posed in front of a portrait of Michelle Obama. The portrait seen in the picture is put up in the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in Washington, D.C, part of the Smithsonian Institution, and is of cultural significance as honours the first African American first lady of the United States. It is up for viewing alongside a portrait of former president Barack Obama.

Soon, his post garnered a lot of likes with many saying it’s giving “dad goals”. It also saw his former White House photographer Pete Souza, stealing the show with a sassy take, writing: “I taught him light and composition…”

On Twitter, his post garnered more laughs than on Instagram. Many fathers agreed with him being family’s “designated photographer”. Scores of people joined the conversation, rooting for him doing his “job”, while others shared candid images of them taking pictures for their families and being responsible for precious memories to revisit later.

Obama, who keeps sharing sweet interactions he has these days, went viral last week when he was treated by a balcony concert during his visit to Copenhagen. In a video shared on Instagram, members of a Danish choir were seen serenading for him as he heard them rehearsing while leaving his hotel. The impromptu performance left him and many others mesmerised online.