A behind the scenes video of Oprah Winfrey interviewing Barack Obama surprises many

The outcome was so 'flawless' that many had a tough time believing they were not in the same living room.

Former US President Barack Obama was a guest on an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV series and what stunned many was the fact that the two individuals were in opposite ends of the nation, despite seeming to be in a room.

The latest episode was released on the day Obama’s latest memoir ‘A Promised Land’ released. As the buzz about the interview grew, the veteran talkshow host shared footage to let fans know how the episode was shot.

While the duo seem to be siting across each other for the interview, the footage shows that Obama was in a studio in Washington and while Winfrey was in home in Santa Barbara, California.

“Thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂” Winfrey tweeted.

Winfrey was referring to Barrymore’s technologically-innovative talkshow that launched in 2020 and used similar green screens.

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEv — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2020

Obama is heard saying, “We should’ve done this in outer space!” and even joked, “We could’ve both been sitting on, like…. Neptune, in a bubble!”

In a candid moment, Obama and Winfrey are also seen engaging in a game of virtual footsie!

“Through the miracle of technology, we get to be face-to-face in the same room, and we don’t have to wear a mask,” she is heard saying in the video. “We have a fire going, apparently,” Obama responds.

“Certainly it’s far better being in person, but this was as close as you can get, because you are looking at the other person’s body language. Rather than looking directly into the lens, you’re looking at the person’s full body, their facial expressions, their movements, everything,” Winfrey said in an interview to her magazine.

Obama spoke candidly about his marriage to Michelle Obama and the difficulties their marriage faced while he was in office. He also spoke how he dealt with questions regarding his place of birth.

