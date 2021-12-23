‘Met my match’: Barack Obama gets upstaged by little girl at vaccination centre, discusses favourite book

Former US President Barack Obama had a fun discussion on the book ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ with a little girl at a vaccination center. The two seemed to get along quite well together and he said, “You and I could go on the road.”

Along with Dr Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, Obama visited vaccine site at Kimball Elementary School in southeast Washington. Obama became good friends with the child as they are both fond of ‘Green Eggs and Ham’, written by Dr Seuss.

In a video shared on Twitter, Obama can be seen asking the kid, “Do you have any favourite book?” The little girl replies, “Green Eggs and Ham.” Happy to hear that, Obama says “That’s one of my favourite too…That is a classic.”

Obama then says, “I don’t like green eggs and ham” and the girl agrees. “You see there. You and me,” Obama adds and says ” I do not like them in a box.” While the girl replies, “I do not like them with a fox.” Further, he adds, “You know what – you and I could go on the road. That’s fantastic. That’s one of my favourite books.”

Watch the video here:

I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match. pic.twitter.com/4MI1BcIsPZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 22, 2021

“I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match,” tweeted Obama.

The video has garnered over 57 lakh views. Netizens were delighted after watching the video and some users felt nostalgic. Others lauded Obama for his ‘kind’ behaviour.

Your impact on this planet (and beyond) will last lifetimes. I enjoy witnessing your greatness. #GOAT #LavandaMichelle — Lavanda Michelle (@LavandaMichelle) December 23, 2021

How long has it been since I heard that book title? Brings back so many good memories of my childhood — Marc St-Laurent (@MarcStLaurent5) December 22, 2021

Awww just what I needed today a ray of sunshine and a cute lil girl!! Thank you Mr. President, you rock!!! — OTL (@elynb) December 22, 2021

That is sweet. She upstaged you. Here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year. 🎄❤️😉 — Drew Woody (@WoodyDrew) December 22, 2021

As per an Independent report, Obama handed out stickers and complemented kids’ fashion choices during his visit to one of the District of Columbia public schools. Children between the age of five and 11 years received their doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the school.

The former President’s visit to the vaccine site on December 1 was part of the Joe Biden-led government’s push for children getting inoculated against Covid-19 ahead of the winter season.

“The holiday season we have one more thing to be thankful for and that is we can get kids vaccinated if they are between the ages of 5 and 11. And this is really important,” Obama was heard saying in a video shared by Independent.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama had also promoted vaccination in a PSA released earlier. Six parents of celebrities including Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein’s mother, Sharon Feldstein; John David Washington’s mom, Pauletta Washington; Alicia Keys’s mother, Terria Joseph; Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s mom, Patsy Noah; Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer; and NBA player Chris Paul’s mom, Robin Paul were featured in the video.

The women’s group reaffirmed that they they are prepared to use every trick in the mom book to ensure that their kids and other people’s kids are getting vaccinated.

Watch the video here:

