Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

‘Still look the same’: Barack Obama posts pic from wedding, wishes wife Michelle on 30th anniversary

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle got married on October 3, 1992.

Barack Obama wishes wife Michelle Obama, 30th wedding anniversary, couple goals, love, former US President, viral, trendingBarack Obama shared a photo from his wedding as he wished his wife Michelle on their 30th anniversary.

Former US President Barack Obama has always given netizens couple goals for showcasing his love for his wife Michelle on social media. As the couple celebrates 30 years together, Obama posted a heartfelt note on Twitter along with a couple of photographs, including one from their wedding.

Obama and Michelle got married on October 3, 1992. While wishing Michelle, Obama said she looked “exactly the same” even after 30 years. While one photo from a beach looks recent, another shows the couple smiling at their wedding.

Also Read |‘We ended up dancing all night’: Michelle Obama posts never-seen-before wedding photo with Barack Obama

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” he wrote in the tweet Monday.

See the post below:

“Aren’t they just the most gorgeous couple,” commented a Twitter user. “The best president and first lady we’ve ever had!” wrote another. “Happy Anniversary! We’re got married the exact same day as y’all! 30 years seems like a blip in time. I married the man of my dreams and I haven’t woken up yet!” shared another netizen.

Michelle also wished her husband and posted some photos on Instagram. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you,” she wrote.

“Happy anniversary! May your next 30 years be even better…especially when grandchildren arrive,” said a user on Instagram. Obama, 61, served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

