Barack Obama posts a throwback photo for Michelle’s birthday, and it has gone viral

Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is celebrating her birthday today and there have been plenty of greetings and messages for her. But it’s a photo posted by her husband, Barack Obama, that is going viral. The post has over 4.5 million likes on Instagram and another million on Twitter at the time of writing.

Advertising

Obama shared a photo from the early 1990s, taken soon after they were engaged, and wrote, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!”

The couple, who met in the late 1980s at a Chicago law firm, tied the knot in 1992.

I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

The former FLOTUS, who turned 55 on Friday, replied with a tweet that said: “Thank you all so much for the birthday love—I love you all right back! Feeling so incredibly thankful for my South Side roots, my soul-affirming partner and daughters, and every unimaginable twist and turn over these 55 years. Can’t wait to see what becomes of the next one!”

Thank you all so much for the birthday love—I love you all right back! Feeling so incredibly thankful for my South Side roots, my soul-affirming partner and daughters, and every unimaginable twist and turn over these 55 years. Can’t wait to see what becomes of the next one! https://t.co/XPiPpFY4HT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 17, 2019

People on Twitter responded to the exchange by the couple with their own wishes for Michelle, whose memoir ‘Becoming’ has become a bestseller. Some compared Obama’s post with how Trump celebrated Melania’s birthday last year.

Love is wonderful! This is so beautiful. https://t.co/2oVhkexUMC — Matt Singley (@mattsingley) January 18, 2019

I miss having a president who truly cared about his wife. Happy Birthday Michelle! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2019

I’m crying 😢😿. True love & power https://t.co/wlKHGxkC9I — Fresh Green T ! 💚🙌 (@FreshGreenT) January 18, 2019

Everyone should should be able to have a relationship as full of love and respect as yours. You are two lucky people. — NJCathi (@NJCathi) January 18, 2019

Deja vu kinda feel – I was reading the chapter of Michelle Obama’s Becoming last night where they are getting engaged, then I saw Barack Obama posted this 😍 https://t.co/gMyqLQCfPl — Win Shi Wong (@winshiwong) January 18, 2019

This is Nairobi, they are holding a Kenyan newspaper, The @StandardKenya. https://t.co/xBDQFcP9Pu — Simon Kaguru (@SymonKaguru) January 18, 2019

Good morning @StandardKenya. I hope you noticed that President @BarackObama was holding your newspaper in this photo just around when Mama Ngina drive became a monument… Good family this one is! https://t.co/JVLBBKTb8v — Shaban Mwangi 🇰🇪 (@MwangiShaban) January 18, 2019

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. America celebrates you. 🇺🇸❤️ — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 17, 2019

Happy birthday FLOTUS Michelle Obama. We miss you and miss the dignity, grace, and intelligence that is lacking from the white house, today. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 17, 2019