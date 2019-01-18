Toggle Menu
Barack Obama posts a throwback photo for Michelle’s birthday, and it has gone viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/barack-obama-posts-an-adorable-throwback-photo-for-michelles-birthday-and-its-going-viral-5544210/

Barack Obama posts a throwback photo for Michelle’s birthday, and it has gone viral

Describing Michelle Obama as "one of a kind", Barack Obama shared an old photo of the couple taken in Kenya and it took fans down memory lane and they couldn't stop gushing how they gave the world relationship goals.

michelle obama, barack obama, michelle obama birthday, barack obama michelle birthday wish, michelle obama throwback photo, viral news, indian express
The sweet message is giving people #CoupleGoals online. (Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter)

Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is celebrating her birthday today and there have been plenty of greetings and messages for her. But it’s a photo posted by her husband, Barack Obama, that is going viral. The post has over 4.5 million likes on Instagram and another million on Twitter at the time of writing.

Obama shared a photo from the early 1990s, taken soon after they were engaged, and wrote, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!”

The couple, who met in the late 1980s at a Chicago law firm, tied the knot in 1992.

The former FLOTUS, who turned 55 on Friday, replied with a tweet that said: “Thank you all so much for the birthday love—I love you all right back! Feeling so incredibly thankful for my South Side roots, my soul-affirming partner and daughters, and every unimaginable twist and turn over these 55 years. Can’t wait to see what becomes of the next one!”

People on Twitter responded to the exchange by the couple with their own wishes for Michelle, whose memoir ‘Becoming’ has become a bestseller. Some compared Obama’s post with how Trump celebrated Melania’s birthday last year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gigantic spinning ice disc spotted in the middle of river Maine
2 Watch: Street dog hogs the limelight at Rohit Bal's fashion show
3 Chinese company staff forced to crawl as punishment, video goes viral