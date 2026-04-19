Barack Obama, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’. Watch

Former US President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani are making waves after the duo sang “Wheels on the Bus” with children during a visit to a childcare centre in the Bronx. In the viral video, the two leaders were seen waving and further joining preschoolers in singing the nursery rhyme.

They also waved their hands, saying “squish, squish, squish.”

Watch:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins 44th former President Barack Obama at a childcare center in the Bronx, New York, singing “Wheels on the Bus” and reading a book to preschoolers pic.twitter.com/qFxpgGlfDT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 18, 2026

Sharing a series of photos from the visit, Obama wrote, “Great spending time with New York City’s Cutest. And thanks to @NYCMayor for giving me an excuse to break out my best ‘Wheels on the Bus’.”

See here:

Great spending time with New York City’s Cutest. And thanks to @NYCMayor for giving me an excuse to break out my best “Wheels on the Bus” pic.twitter.com/RxJ7ZRZse6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2026

Obama met privately with Mamdani days after the Democratic mayor marked 100 days in office.

According to a CNN report citing sources, the two held a brief one-on-one meeting before joining the children for the event. Their teams had reportedly been working to arrange a meeting since Mamdani’s election last November, with the opportunity finally aligning as Obama was scheduled to be in New York City this weekend.

“In between singing wheels on the bus, the two leaders discussed the Mayor’s vision for the City and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible,” Mamdani’s press secretary Joe Calvello said in a statement.