Thursday, October 04, 2018
Barack Obama wishes Michelle on their 26th wedding anniversary, netizens call it #CoupleGoals

On their anniversary day, former US leader, Barack Obama wished his wife, Michelle Obama on the social media platforms and expressed his gratitude towards her, calling her an extraordinary partner and 'his favorite person to see the world with'.

Published: October 4, 2018 11:57:00 am
Barack Obama, anniversary, Michelle Obama, USA Former US leaders giving us #CoupleGoals. (Source: Twitter)
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been giving us couple goals for a long time. The couple has been quite popular not just among the people in America, but worldwide. And as they complete 26 years of togetherness, the world has come together to wish them.

On October 3, 2018, their anniversary day, Obama took to social media to wish Michelle and expressed his gratitude towards his wife. “Happy Anniversary, Michelle Obama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” he posted on Twitter and Instagram along with her candid picture.

The former first lady responded to this with a sweeter message.

Looking at the bond these two share, netizens too started wishing the two a very happy anniversary, constantly reminding how they are #CoupleGoals.

 

