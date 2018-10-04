Barack Obama wishes Michelle on their 26th wedding anniversary, netizens call it #CoupleGoals

Former US leaders giving us #CoupleGoals. (Source: Twitter) Former US leaders giving us #CoupleGoals. (Source: Twitter)

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been giving us couple goals for a long time. The couple has been quite popular not just among the people in America, but worldwide. And as they complete 26 years of togetherness, the world has come together to wish them.

On October 3, 2018, their anniversary day, Obama took to social media to wish Michelle and expressed his gratitude towards his wife. “Happy Anniversary, Michelle Obama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” he posted on Twitter and Instagram along with her candid picture.

Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018

The former first lady responded to this with a sweeter message.

Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018

Looking at the bond these two share, netizens too started wishing the two a very happy anniversary, constantly reminding how they are #CoupleGoals.

Yes & such a beautiful couple. 💙 pic.twitter.com/qjm09DyQp3 — Lynn Nielsen (@lynn_maryellen) October 4, 2018

Thanks for showing us what “Making Love Work” looks like! — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) October 4, 2018

You two are my favorite. Happy anniversary! ❤ https://t.co/1qJs0x277a — A. Oktavia (@anisaoktavia18) October 4, 2018

Marriage Goals!!! — kdiamond (@kjwdiamond) October 3, 2018

Barack Obama, setting relationship goals even after 26 years of marriage. 😍 https://t.co/E6hkdsyFxn — Sutradhar (@NotAGentlemann) October 4, 2018

You both are goals ❤❤ https://t.co/LhnYJ2al1Q — Poojaa Bhavsar (@poohh_says) October 4, 2018

That's so sweet still in love true love it's inspiration to all of us to know true love still exist may you have many more and God continues to bless your marriage and family happy anniversary https://t.co/9BJ1YIjH40 — Carolyn Nightingale (@nightingale7723) October 4, 2018

This is how I want my life life with my future husband. https://t.co/9dVQSBU4Vv — Diamond Rolland (@DiamondRolland6) October 4, 2018

