Toggle Menu
‘You and me are a team’: When Barack Obama fist-bumped environmentalist Greta Thunberghttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/barack-obama-met-environmentalist-greta-thunberg-6005450/

‘You and me are a team’: When Barack Obama fist-bumped environmentalist Greta Thunberg

Known for her blunt and straightforward demeanour, Thunberg grabbed attention in 2018, when the then 15-year-old boldly stood outside the Swedish parliament along with a sign asking for stronger action towards the ongoing climate change.

barack obama meets greta thunberg, greta thunberg interview, greta thunberg climate change, climate change speech, trevor noah, twitter reactions
A video of the meeting where the two fist-bump, as Obama tells Thunberg, “You and me, we’re a team,” was later released by the official Twitter account of the Obama Foundation.

Climate change activist and environmentalist Greta Thunberg has impressed many including former US President Barack Obama with her advocacy towards raising global awareness about climate change. The 16-year-old Swedish teenager met Obama as part of her visit to Washington, DC, to promote environmental issues.

Taking to social media, Obama shared a picture of the meeting along with a caption that read, “Just 16, Greta Thunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action. She embodies our vision at the @ObamaFoundation: A future shaped by young leaders like her.”

Known for her blunt and straightforward demeanour, Thunberg grabbed attention in 2018, when she boldly stood outside the Swedish parliament along with a sign asking for stronger action towards the ongoing climate change.

According to a CNN report, her weekly sit-ins outside the building prompted a chain reaction among several students and activists across 100 cities worldwide. Thunberg arrived in the US last month and is to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, which will take place on September 23.

A video of the meeting where the two fist-bump, as Obama tells Thunberg, “You and me, we’re a team,” was later released by the official Twitter account of the Obama Foundation.

The interaction between Obama, who often discussed climate change during his time in office, and Greta triggered several reactions on social media.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android