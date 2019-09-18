‘You and me are a team’: When Barack Obama fist-bumped environmentalist Greta Thunberg

Climate change activist and environmentalist Greta Thunberg has impressed many including former US President Barack Obama with her advocacy towards raising global awareness about climate change. The 16-year-old Swedish teenager met Obama as part of her visit to Washington, DC, to promote environmental issues.

Taking to social media, Obama shared a picture of the meeting along with a caption that read, “Just 16, Greta Thunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action. She embodies our vision at the @ObamaFoundation: A future shaped by young leaders like her.”

Just 16, @GretaThunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action. She embodies our vision at the @ObamaFoundation: A future shaped by young leaders like her. pic.twitter.com/VgCPAaDp3C — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2019

Known for her blunt and straightforward demeanour, Thunberg grabbed attention in 2018, when she boldly stood outside the Swedish parliament along with a sign asking for stronger action towards the ongoing climate change.

According to a CNN report, her weekly sit-ins outside the building prompted a chain reaction among several students and activists across 100 cities worldwide. Thunberg arrived in the US last month and is to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, which will take place on September 23.

A video of the meeting where the two fist-bump, as Obama tells Thunberg, “You and me, we’re a team,” was later released by the official Twitter account of the Obama Foundation.

Our future will be shaped by the next generation—and @GretaThunberg isn’t waiting to get started. At 16, Greta is a leading voice in the fight to save our planet. Yesterday, she sat down with @BarackObama for a conversation about how no one is too young to change the world. pic.twitter.com/7qnIXyUY8P — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 17, 2019

The interaction between Obama, who often discussed climate change during his time in office, and Greta triggered several reactions on social media.

Thank you President Obama. Great is certainly setting an impressive and courageous example of how to lead on Climate Change.

Thank you @GretaThunberg and thank you @BarackObama.

You Sir are deeply missed! — Tris Resists (@TrisResists) September 17, 2019

We need a president who actually takes the climate change serious! — Jannip (♡ω♡) (@jannipinguin) September 17, 2019

Thank you Mr. President for being on board with Climate Change. Our future is at stake and with voices such as yours and @GretaThunberg, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow.#ClimateChangeIsReal — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 17, 2019

Quoting @GretaThunberg: “Others feel like, ‘I won’t be alive then, so screw it’.” She’s right. People are up in arms to protect unborn babies, but make no effort to protect their futures once they’re here. — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 17, 2019

I couldn’t agree more. Greta and the young people leading the fight are inspiring. I’m joining her for the #ClimateStrike Friday. — Newman for a New Day 🌏 (@for_newman) September 17, 2019