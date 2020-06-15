People celebrated Donald Trump’s birthday as Obama Appreciation Day on Twitter

Celebrities and politicians too joined in on the trend including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others. Celebrities and politicians too joined in on the trend including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others.

US President Donald Trump turned 74-years-old on June 14, but many used the day to celebrate former president Barack Obama on Twitter.

Several hashtags began trending on Twitter including “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Happy Birthday Obama” as people shared pictures and video about the 44th president of the US.

Celebrities and politicians also jumped in including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others:

Happy We’re Gonnna Have A New President Who’s Gonna Heal And Unite The Country Again After All Of The Damage, Insanity & Chaos Inflicted By Trump… Day !!! ♥️♥️♥️#RampGate #Watergate#RealPresident#ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/1rRkShDN7E — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 14, 2020

I love this photo of Presidant Obama, shows a caring affinity with the people he is talking to #BarackObamaDay pic.twitter.com/3lLptASN11 — Lyn Pitman (@LynPitman) June 13, 2020

It was an honor of lifetime to work for you, Mr. President. #ObamaDayJune14th. pic.twitter.com/ct1OqUBMMt — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 14, 2020

My tribute to President BARACK OBAMA Apreciation Day are these photos from both of his Presidential Inaugurations in 2009 and 2013. ❤️#YesWeCan #AmericasPresident #BarackObamaDay pic.twitter.com/UcXspeDarb — Robert Cooper 🌊 (@RobertCooper58) June 14, 2020

The hashtag #AllBirthdaysMatter also trended on Twitter with people remembering all those who died due to police brutality. The hashtag is a criticism of the phrase “All Lives Matter,” that has been used against the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

