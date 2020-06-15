scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

People celebrated Donald Trump’s birthday as Obama Appreciation Day on Twitter

Hashtags like “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Happy Birthday Obama” trended. Many shared pictures and videos celebrating former president Barack Obama.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 1:59:32 pm
Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Donald Trump birthday, #AllBirthdaysMatter, Obama Appreciation Day, Trending news, Indian Express news Celebrities and politicians too joined in on the trend including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others.

US President Donald Trump turned 74-years-old on June 14, but many used the day to celebrate former president Barack Obama on Twitter.

Several hashtags began trending on Twitter including “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Happy Birthday Obama” as people shared pictures and video about the 44th president of the US.

Celebrities and politicians also jumped in including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others:

The hashtag #AllBirthdaysMatter also trended on Twitter with people remembering all those who died due to police brutality. The hashtag is a criticism of the phrase “All Lives Matter,” that has been used against the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

