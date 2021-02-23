‘Who’s the Boss’: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for podcast, fans can’t keep calm

Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey. (Source: Spotify via AP)

Politics and music might not be an obvious combination, but when it brings together former US president Barack Obama and rock legend Bruce Springsteen, it has to be truly exceptional. Obama and Springsteen have announced Monday that they are collaborating to produce a podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, with the first two episodes available immediately.

Obama shared a small snippet of him talking to his close, but unlikely, friend of many years. “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” Obama is heard saying in the clip. “He’s a white guy, from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock’n’roll icon. I’m … not as cool.” He goes on to say that despite their very different backgrounds, they found common ground in the idea of America.

“What we discovered during these conversations was that we still share a fundamental belief in the American idea. Not as an act of nostalgia, but as a compass for the hard work that lies before us,” Obama said in the video.

On Twitter alone the video has got over 1 million views in less than a day.

Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021

The duo will be co-hosting the podcast on the audio platform Spotify. “The longtime friends discuss their hometowns and role models, explore modern manhood, and confront the painfully divided state of the country today—and offer a vision of how we can all move forward together,” Spotify said in a press release announcing the show. The first season will contain eight episodes total, with six subsequent episodes released weekly.

Spotify had signed Barack and Michelle Obama to produce podcasts in 2019, with family’s production company, Higher Ground. The inaugural series called ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ was launched in 2020, quickly became Spotify’s most listened to podcast in summer 2020.

As the video went viral, it left people inspired and excited as they couldn’t wait for next episodes.

“Why is it so hard to talk about race? Why am I pausing here?” Renegades does not disappoint. @BarackObama and @Springsteen are just as candid and insightful as you would want. https://t.co/z3jrw3RL33 — Matt McKillop (@mattmckillop) February 23, 2021

An unusual pair finds a common ground in American principles https://t.co/ZzNlu42Hju — H. Mike Kim (@MikeKimMD) February 23, 2021

To awsome men. I would love to hear them together in some kind of an event. Coolest president (one of the smartest) and the boss? Too cool! https://t.co/uzs7gMgxEs — ronman (@rkhuntwk) February 23, 2021

This just so lovely, my favourite rock star and a global leader who I so admire https://t.co/usPzumLVdn — Khogen Singh (@khogensingh1) February 23, 2021

I love @springsteen‘s music since I was a little kid. I went to 6 of his concerts. I listen to podcasts passionately for at least 5 years by now. And I think @BarackObama is a very interesting political and cultural figure. Hard to imagine that this podcast is now coming true. https://t.co/0aBLQHrMjW — Christian Gleitze (@chrisgleitze) February 22, 2021

can’t believe this is real! 🤯 — Filtr US (@weFiltr) February 22, 2021

Very interesting and meaningful conversation, both such great inspiring men — Rikke (@RikkeS88) February 22, 2021

show us the video’s not just the audio please!! — ☘️𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓚𝓮𝓹𝓽𝓖𝓸𝓲𝓷𝓰☘️ (@JacquiVotesBlue) February 22, 2021