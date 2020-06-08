‘It’s not their problem, it’s mine’: Banksy pays tribute to George Floyd with artwork

With a following of over 9 million, Banksy’s post was soon flooded with people praising his support to the protests. With a following of over 9 million, Banksy’s post was soon flooded with people praising his support to the protests.

As thousands continue to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, anonymous street artist Banksy has paid tribute to the 44-year-old African-American with his artwork.

Banksy, who is known to make strong statements through his creativity, extended support to the ongoing protests by sharing an artwork that depicts the US flag being set afire by a candle alongside the portrait of an anonymous black figure.

“At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine,” the UK-based artist wrote in an Instagram post.

“People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t, no one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” the post said.

With a following of over nine million, Banksy’s post was soon flooded with comments by people lauding his support to the ongoing protests.

At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine.

(#bansky) pic.twitter.com/cPbwIrH3sS — Polemica (@_zingara__) June 6, 2020

#Bansky has uploaded a message on his Instagram in support for #BlackLivesMatter and the need to change the system. pic.twitter.com/fzHuDXllC7 — abdullah (@frfaashah) June 8, 2020

“This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.” #Bansky #itsaworldproblem #LivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vsKPJvV99P — NicoSarmiento (@NiKoSarmiento) June 7, 2020

Mass protests across the US erupted after Floyd died while being restrained by a police officer. Several videos of the cop kneeling down on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe went viral on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd