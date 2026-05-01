Banksy’s new faceless sculpture stuns London: Why the artist chose this historic site

According to Banksy’s representatives, the installation took place in the early hours of Wednesday (Image source: @banksy/Instagram)

The viral sculpture shows a suited man stepping forward from a platform while holding a flag that obscures his face. According to the BBC, it has been installed at Waterloo Place in St Jame’’s, the location associated with imperial pride and military legacy dating back to the 19th century.

The sculpture, which reflects Banksy’s signature style, stands alongside monuments dedicated to figures such as Edward VII and Florence Nightingale, as well as the Crimean War Memorial, the report added.

According to Banksy’s representatives, the installation took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The artist later shared a video of the piece on his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon. Speaking about the choice of location, Banksy told the BBC, “There was a bit of a gap.”