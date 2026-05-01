Banksy’s new faceless sculpture stuns London: Why the artist chose this historic site

The viral sculpture shows a suited man stepping forward from a platform while holding a flag that obscures his face. According to the BBC, it has been installed at Waterloo Place in St Jame’’s, the location associated with imperial pride and military legacy dating back to the 19th century.
The sculpture, which reflects Banksy’s signature style, stands alongside monuments dedicated to figures such as Edward VII and Florence Nightingale, as well as the Crimean War Memorial, the report added.
According to Banksy’s representatives, the installation took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The artist later shared a video of the piece on his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon. Speaking about the choice of location, Banksy told the BBC, “There was a bit of a gap.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video of the sculpture has taken over social media, prompting a wave of reactions. “As a long-time Banksy collector, this one really hits. Big monument energy, but the idea is brutally simple: a suited figure blinded by its own flag. Classic Banksy. Quiet at first, then impossible to unsee,” a user wrote.
“It should stay there as a permanent reminder. Really a sculpture with a high symbolic value,” another user commented. “I think it is what artist of note should possibly doing more of. Art is there to wake us from our sleepwalking through life. To raise questions as to who we are as societies. Good for Banksy, always asking the question,” a third user reacted.
Since its appearance, the sculpture has been drawing growing crowds. Among them was 23-year-old student Ollie Isaac, who pointed to the fleeting nature of such works. “With Banksy, it’s a limited-time event because it’s public art – you don’t know how long it’s going to be up,” the BBC quoted him.
By Thursday afternoon, contractors had begun installing safety barriers around the sculpture. Westminster City Council, which oversees the area, welcomed the addition. “We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene,” a spokesperson said.
“While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy,” the council added.