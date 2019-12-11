Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Artist Banksy’s latest work highlights the condition of the homeless, video goes viral

The artwork, created in Banksy's trademark stencilled graffiti style, appeared in Birmingham central England over the weekend, and a video released by the artist on Instagram has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: December 11, 2019 1:44:42 pm
New mural by Banksy in Birmingham on homeless The new mural by the street artist Banksy in Birmingham. (Reuters)

British street artist Banksy has highlighted the issue of the homeless in a seasonal mural that shows two flying reindeer pulling a homeless man on a street-bench sleigh.

The artwork, created in Banksy’s trademark stencilled graffiti style, appeared in Birmingham central England over the weekend.

A video posted on Banksy’s Instagram shows a bearded man named Ryan reclining on the bench, echoing the traditional image of Santa on his sleigh.

“God bless Birmingham,” Banksy wrote. “In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.”


The video got over 3 million views on Instagram in the first 24 hours.

The two reindeer gained red noses in the hours after the mural was unveiled. A protective fence was in place on Tuesday, to prevent other additions.

Here’s are some of the reactions to the video on social media:

Works by Banksy, who has never revealed his identity, have rocketed in value.

A large Banksy painting of chimps sitting in Britain’s parliament sold for more than $12 million in October, a record price at auction for his work.

Later in the same month, however, Banksy opened his own “online store”, selling works for as little as 10 pounds to buyers who were randomly selected and who could answer the question: “Why does art matter?”

with inputs from Reuters

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement