Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Watch video: Bangladeshi woman’s attempt to climb onto train’s roof fails after police arrive

The short clip has garnered more than 3.7 lakh likes on Instagram.

woman climbs on train's roof, Bangladeshi woman tries to climb on train, railway station in Bangaldesh, indian expressThe clip was captioned, "Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh."The clip was captioned, "Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh."

Passenger trains are often crowded with people and many rush to get a spot. While overcrowded trains are common in India, a glimpse from a Bangladesh railway station has left netizens shocked.

A clip showing a woman trying to climb onto the roof of a crowded train has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by the Instagram handle fresh_outta_stockz, a woman clad in a yellow churidar is seen attempting to get onto the train’s roof. Men sitting on the roof are seen helping her. However, a police officer comes to the spot waving a lathi and the woman descends from the train’s window.

The clip was captioned, “Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh.” The short clip has garnered more than 3.7 lakh likes on Instagram.

 

A user commented, “How can so many people sit on roof without holding.” Another user commented, “She looked like “I ain’t wanna go no way”…!!!” Some users remarked about the population growth. “Over population effects,” read a comment.

Two years ago, a video showing people crowding onto a suburban train in Mumbai triggered a debate online on social distancing. The video captured during the Covid-19 pandemic showed mask-clad people grappling to board a crowded train.

Before that, a video from Mumbai showed a man hanging from a train while a large number of people alighted from the train. The man clung to the train as far as possible, but later got swept away by the crowd.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:52:05 pm
