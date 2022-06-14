scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Bangladeshi man recreates iconic ‘cake cutting’ meme after three years

The meme featuring Bangladeshi executive Fh Shaan had gone viral in 2019, becoming synonymous with being useless or faking one’s contribution in any activity.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 7:01:06 pm
Cake cutting meme, 2019 cake cutting meme recreated, Fh Shaan cake meme, cake meme Bangladesh, Indian ExpressFh Shaan, who works as an executive at Nagad, a Bangladeshi digital financial service, shared the recreated photo on his Facebook and Instagram account.

Some of the most popular memes in the world were created unintentionally, with the people featured in it having no intention of becoming globally recognisable.

Something similar happened to Fh Shaan, whose group picture became a popular meme template in 2019.

Much to the delight of netizens, Shaan has recreated the viral image three years down the lane. Sharing the original picture along with its latest version, Shaan posted: “Since 2019, my journey of not being able to cut the cake began. Today, the year 2022 is not over yet. Everyone will pray…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FH S H A A N (@fhshaan)

He shared the picture on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Back in 2019, Fh Shaan, who works as an executive at Bangladeshi digital financial service Nagad, had posed for a group photo in which his colleagues were seen holding a knife collectively as they posed before cutting a cake. Shaan is also seen extending his hand and smiling at the camera, save for the fact that his hand was nowhere close to the cake knife, but is seen suspended in the air in a ‘fake pose’.

The unassuming picture, which was taken during a work-related celebration, went viral as people in the subcontinent lapped it up and used it to comment on various matters, from sports to world events. Before long, the photograph soon became synonymous with being useless or faking one’s contribution in any activity.

