Bangladesh students demanding road safety bring Dhaka to standstill; videos go viral

A massive student protest in Bangladesh has brought the country to a grinding halt. The capital Dhaka particularly witnessed the most active participation of the students demanding justice for two students who were killed by reckless driving of a bus driver. As photos and videos about greater road safety flood social media sites, one video has touched chords of thousands online.

In the video, a young student in school uniform is seen riding a rickshaw, while others run alongside trying to clear the road. According to the user, who shared the video online, the rickshaw driver was unwell, so the students took charge to drive the pedal-pushed vehicle and take him to the hospital.

Photos of the same incident are being widely shared on Facebook.

The students who have turned themselves into vigilante traffic police by checking driver’s license and other documents to ensure the lives of people are in safe hands did not even leave the police and asked to show their license. To help the students identify real license, one cop even taught them how to verify.

Another video going viral is that of a senior police officer singing with the students, who went to move them from holding traffic. According to a report by Bangla Tribune, the officer has been identified as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nurul Amin of Wazari Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Although students claimed that the officer sang as it was a ‘punishment’ or ragging for asking for a bribe, he denied the charges and said, “I have sung songs to give them joy.”

Tens of thousands of uniformed students have turned out to demand a crackdown on reckless bus drivers since Sunday, when a privately run bus hit the two college students, provoking fury. Agitated students issued nine demands, including capital punishment for irresponsible driving, according to local broadcaster bdnews24. The issue turned hostile after minister Shajahan Khan laughed off the accident and said more deaths happen in Maharashtra but no such protests were seen in India. The insensitive remark intensified the agitation further and in many places, the protest turned violent with students setting vehicles on fire and police firing tear gases.

Parents and teachers have joined the students in solidarity demanding better road safety laws. Celebrities too echoed the same thoughts and urged it is high time government and traffic police take strong action against reckless drivers.

