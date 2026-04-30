Bangladesh father shields toddler with his body as train passes over them. Watch dramatic escape video

A heart-stopping video from a railway station in Bangladesh shows a father making a life-or-death decision in seconds after his young child slipped off the platform and onto the tracks just as a train was approaching.
As reported by Al Jazeera, the man didn’t hesitate —he jumped down immediately, pulled his child close, and lay flat over him to shield him from the oncoming train. The viral footage captures the terrifying moment as several coaches thunder past directly above them, while stunned bystanders watch, unable to react.
Remarkably, both the father and his one-year-old son survived without serious injuries.
As soon as the train cleared, people nearby rushed forward to help, lifting them back onto the platform. A woman quickly carried the child away while others checked on the father.
The incident took place at Bhairab Railway Station on April 28, according to The Sun. Reports suggest the train was running about 90 minutes late, and the father attempted to get off after it had already started moving. In the chaos, the child slipped from his arms and fell into the narrow gap beside the platform.
What followed was pure instinct. The father leapt down, gathered his son, and pressed himself low against the tracks, using his own body as protection as the train passed overhead.
Dramatic video from a railway station in Bangladesh shows a father shielding his infant underneath a moving train after the child fell off the platform.
Local media reported that both escaped unharmed after eight carriages passed over them. pic.twitter.com/tctiHD04yB
— Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 30, 2026
The video has since spread widely online, with many people praising his presence of mind and courage.
One user wrote, “That is some unbelievable quick thinking. Most people would have frozen in terror, but that father’s instinct to shield his child while a train literally passes over them is the definition of a hero. Beyond a miracle that they both walked away unharmed. Humanity at its best.”
Another commented, “An absolutely terrifying moment that could have easily ended in tragedy, but fortunately, both father and child emerged unscathed.”
A third added, “That father did not think, he just moved, and that instinct is the most human thing I have seen all week.”
Disclaimer: This report on a near-fatal railway incident is shared for informational purposes and highlights a deeply distressing event involving a child’s safety. While the outcome was fortunate, please remember that railway tracks are high-risk areas; always adhere to official safety protocols and platform boundaries to prevent life-threatening accidents.