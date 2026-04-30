Bangladesh father shields toddler with his body as train passes over them. Watch dramatic escape video

The viral footage captures the terrifying moment as several coaches thunder past directly above them, while stunned bystanders watch, unable to react.

A heart-stopping video from a railway station in Bangladesh shows a father making a life-or-death decision in seconds after his young child slipped off the platform and onto the tracks just as a train was approaching.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the man didn’t hesitate —he jumped down immediately, pulled his child close, and lay flat over him to shield him from the oncoming train. The viral footage captures the terrifying moment as several coaches thunder past directly above them, while stunned bystanders watch, unable to react.

Remarkably, both the father and his one-year-old son survived without serious injuries.

As soon as the train cleared, people nearby rushed forward to help, lifting them back onto the platform. A woman quickly carried the child away while others checked on the father.