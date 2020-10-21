scorecardresearch
Saree, jewellery and a bat: Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam’s wedding photoshoot is going viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 21, 2020 7:00:14 pm
Sanjida Islam, Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam bat wedding photoshoot, trending, viral pics, women cricket, women cricketersIslam got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, who had shared the pictures from his official Instagram handle.

Coming up with out-of-the-box themes and ideas for wedding photoshoots is the latest trend and Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam surely jumped on to the bandwagon when she decided to get clicked with a bat in a cricket field.

Several pictures of 24-year-old cricketer clad in her wedding attire while posing with a bat have gone viral on social media, with many complimenting her for the unique idea. Islam got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, who shared the pictures from his official Instagram handle.

😍😍😍🥰 huloud special🤪

It did not take long for the pictures to go viral and be shared by many, including the International Cricket Council.  “Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like…,” ICC tweeted while re-tweeting the images.

Many cricket fans also took to social media praise the cricketer and congratulate on her wedding. Some also commented that the photoshoot showcased Islam’s love for the game.

