Saree, jewellery and a bat: Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam’s wedding photoshoot is going viral

Coming up with out-of-the-box themes and ideas for wedding photoshoots is the latest trend and Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam surely jumped on to the bandwagon when she decided to get clicked with a bat in a cricket field.

Several pictures of 24-year-old cricketer clad in her wedding attire while posing with a bat have gone viral on social media, with many complimenting her for the unique idea. Islam got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, who shared the pictures from his official Instagram handle.

It did not take long for the pictures to go viral and be shared by many, including the International Cricket Council. “Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like…,” ICC tweeted while re-tweeting the images.

Dress ✅

Jewellery ✅

Cricket bat ✅ Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like … 👌 📸 🇧🇩 Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020

Many cricket fans also took to social media praise the cricketer and congratulate on her wedding. Some also commented that the photoshoot showcased Islam’s love for the game.

Huge Respect for this passion. I think 🇧🇩 is the most passionate country for Cricket . — Junaid Zaffar 🇵🇰 🏏 (@iam_DrJZK) October 21, 2020

When you marry a cricketer! You should know some drills! Well Done Young Lady! — Home of T20 (@HomeofT20) October 21, 2020

Never before seen cricket being played wearing a saree! — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) October 21, 2020

Awesome and inspiring👏👏👏 passion is identity🎉🎉🎉 — Soumya (@soumya6045) October 21, 2020

Plus a good stance, straight bat , perfect pull and cover drive — 🇵🇰SyedBilalHassan🇵🇰 (@bilalhassan111) October 21, 2020

best Wishes sanjida foe your married life.We are proud of you again for your contribution on bangladesh cricket — Jasmine Sushant Singh Rajput (@JasSsinghRajput) October 21, 2020

