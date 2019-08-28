Toggle Menu
Bangkok street sweeper carries pet dog to work, adorable pictures go viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/bangkok-street-sweeper-carries-dog-to-work-adorable-pictures-go-viral-5945439/

Bangkok street sweeper carries pet dog to work, adorable pictures go viral

"I asked my boyfriend to buy me a dog to keep me company," Thitirat Keowa-ram as saying. "My boyfriend agreed under the condition that I bring it to work," she added.

Bangkok's street sweeper carrying pet viral, Bangkok's street sweeper trending,
Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok’s street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu as she works at a street in Bangkok. (Source: Reuters)

A Bangkok street sweeper has become an internet sensation after pictures of her carrying her pet dog on her back while working went viral on social media. Pictures of Thitirat Keowa-ram shows the woman doing her daily chores while her one-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu, named Mazda, nonchalantly hangs in a vest attached to her back.

“I asked my boyfriend to buy me a dog to keep me company,” Reuters quoted Keowa-ram as saying. “My boyfriend agreed under the condition that I bring it to work,” she added. The 28-year-old kept her promise and has been carrying the dog to work every day for over a year now. The dog, which weighs almost 10 kg (22 lb), is not bothered by the traffic or the passersby.

Thitirat Keowa-ram was gifted the poodle by her boyfriend. (Reuters)

Interestingly, the concept of taking one’s pet to work has become quite a trend in Thailand, particularly in firms with irregular working hours, where a dog-friendly policy helps alleviate employee stress.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android