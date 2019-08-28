Bangkok street sweeper carries pet dog to work, adorable pictures go viral

A Bangkok street sweeper has become an internet sensation after pictures of her carrying her pet dog on her back while working went viral on social media. Pictures of Thitirat Keowa-ram shows the woman doing her daily chores while her one-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu, named Mazda, nonchalantly hangs in a vest attached to her back.

Advertising

“I asked my boyfriend to buy me a dog to keep me company,” Reuters quoted Keowa-ram as saying. “My boyfriend agreed under the condition that I bring it to work,” she added. The 28-year-old kept her promise and has been carrying the dog to work every day for over a year now. The dog, which weighs almost 10 kg (22 lb), is not bothered by the traffic or the passersby.

Interestingly, the concept of taking one’s pet to work has become quite a trend in Thailand, particularly in firms with irregular working hours, where a dog-friendly policy helps alleviate employee stress.

(With inputs from Reuters)